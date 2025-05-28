Who will Dundee FC face in the Premier Sports Cup group stage?

Dundee will kick off the 2025/26 season with a kind draw in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The 2024/25 campaign is barely over and the Dark Blues are yet to find a replacement for the sacked Tony Docherty.

Preparations for the new season are already under way, however, and the challenge to begin the new manager’s reign has been revealed after the Premier Sports Cup group stage draw.

Last season Dundee were knocked out at the quarter-final stage with defeat at Rangers after setting a goalscoring record in the group stage.

The Dark Blues have reached the last eight in three of the last four campaigns but haven’t gone beyond that stage since 2003/04.

Who will Dundee face?

Kicking off in July, top seeds Dundee will face Airdrieonians, Alloa Athletic, Montrose and Bonnyrigg Rose in Group C.

The Dark Blues have met Championship Airdrie in the League Cup in each of the last two seasons, winning 6-1 in the last 16 last term.

They haven’t faced League One Alloa in the competition since 1999 when Willie Falconer and James Grady goals earned a 3-1 win while they could line up against former Dee Craig Wighton at third-tier Montrose.

Last season saw the Dee kick off 2024/25 at recently-relegated Bonnyrigg Rose, winning 7-1.

The 2025/26 Premier Sports Cup will kick off on the weekend of July 12/13, with further group stage matchdays on July 15/16, July 19/20, July 22/23 and July 26/27.