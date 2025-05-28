Who will Dundee FC face in the Premier Sports Cup group stage?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Who will Dundee FC face in the Premier Sports Cup group stage?

The first challenge of the 2025/26 season has been revealed.

By George Cran
Premier Sports Cup trophy
The Premier Sports Cup trophy. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Dundee will kick off the 2025/26 season with a kind draw in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The 2024/25 campaign is barely over and the Dark Blues are yet to find a replacement for the sacked Tony Docherty.

Preparations for the new season are already under way, however, and the challenge to begin the new manager’s reign has been revealed after the Premier Sports Cup group stage draw.

Last season Dundee were knocked out at the quarter-final stage with defeat at Rangers after setting a goalscoring record in the group stage.

The Dark Blues have reached the last eight in three of the last four campaigns but haven’t gone beyond that stage since 2003/04.

Who will Dundee face?

Dundee crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at Ibrox. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Dundee crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at Ibrox last season. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Kicking off in July, top seeds Dundee will face Airdrieonians, Alloa Athletic, Montrose and Bonnyrigg Rose in Group C.

The Dark Blues have met Championship Airdrie in the League Cup in each of the last two seasons, winning 6-1 in the last 16 last term.

They haven’t faced League One Alloa in the competition since 1999 when Willie Falconer and James Grady goals earned a 3-1 win while they could line up against former Dee Craig Wighton at third-tier Montrose.

Last season saw the Dee kick off 2024/25 at recently-relegated Bonnyrigg Rose, winning 7-1.

The 2025/26 Premier Sports Cup will kick off on the weekend of July 12/13, with further group stage matchdays on July 15/16, July 19/20, July 22/23 and July 26/27.

