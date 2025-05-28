Dundee manager search latest as wait for new Dens boss explained

Dundee are hoping to unveil their new managerial appointment next week as the club’s recruitment process for Tony Docherty’s successor takes a leap forward.

The Dark Blues sacked Docherty last Monday before welcoming applications and sifting through candidates.

Talks have begun with those on managing director John Nelms’s long list before that is whittled down to a short list and further interviews will take place.

Nelms is meeting with potential managers across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The hope at Dens Park is there will be a new man to announce by the end of next week.

However, it could well go beyond that.

Why is it taking so long?

Dundee chief Nelms is determined to cover all the bases in the search for Docherty’s replacement.

There is precedent for this situation. Three of the past four years have now seen the Dark Blues recruit a new manager for the season ahead.

The timescales of previous chases suggest there will still be some time before a new man is in place.

Following relegation from the Premiership and the sacking of Mark McGhee on May 14, Gary Bowyer was appointed on June 8 – over three weeks later.

Amid that saw talks with Shaun Maloney break down while former Blackburn manager Steve Kean was also among the final candidates in 2022.

After winning the Championship, Bowyer was sacked on May 10. The search for his successor saw talks with Callum Davidson collapse before Tony Docherty became the new man at the helm.

His appointment came on May 29, just less than three weeks after Bowyer’s departure.

Taking three weeks as the average time line for a Dundee manager recruitment process, that would see a new boss announced around June 9.

The club hope the process can be completed before then.

Candidates

Shaun Maloney very quickly became the frontrunner for the job and remains very much in contention.

The Dark Blues, though, insist there is no favoured candidate as Nelms meets with a number of potential managers over the coming days.

The long list features at least 10 names, possibly more, and will be whittled down over the coming days.

Showing interest in the job have been former Dundee midfielders Temuri Ketsbaia and Charlie Adam while ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson revealed he is “definitely” interested in the role.

Ayr United boss Scott Brown and St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson also feature high in the bookmakers runners and riders.