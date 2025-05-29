Gordon Strachan says Dundee set for ‘new philosophy’ with next boss as Dens chief reveals appointment timeline

There will be a “new philosophy” beginning at Dundee with the appointment of a new manager says technical director Gordon Strachan.

The Dark Blues are on the recruitment drive for a new boss for the third time in the past four years after sacking Tony Docherty.

Docherty led the Dens Park side to safety in the Premiership but results fell short of the standard expected according to the club.

Now the search for his replacement is set to stretch into a third week, as revealed by Courier Sport on Wednesday.

Now the club’s technical director Strachan has confirmed that timescale saying a new man could be in place “within the next eight days”.

And there will be more change than just a new manager as managing director John Nelms begins a shake-up behind the scenes.

Nelms ‘knows what’s needed’

“At the moment, John’s got a short list. That doesn’t mean they’re all small people!” Strachan joked to the Edinburgh Evening News.

“It’s just that John’s got about four or five that he’s talking to in the next couple of weeks. He knows what’s needed, he knows what type of manager he’s after.

“Over the last three years, he’s changed manager. But each manager must be proud of what they’ve done.

“Because we were promoted to the Scottish Premiership with one manager, Gary Bowyer, and then Tony’s taken over in there.

“John’s now decided that he sees something else that he needs, so that’s what he’s doing now.

“I would imagine within the next eight days, there’ll probably be an announcement, and there’ll be a shake-up in what we actually do with the coaching staff.

“There’ll be a new philosophy in the coaching, to be honest with you.”