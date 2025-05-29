Gordon Strachan says Dundee set for ‘new philosophy’ with next boss as Dens chief reveals appointment timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Strachan says Dundee set for ‘new philosophy’ with next boss as Dens chief reveals appointment timeline

The Dark Blues are searching for a new boss after sacking Tony Docherty.

By George Cran
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan

There will be a “new philosophy” beginning at Dundee with the appointment of a new manager says technical director Gordon Strachan.

The Dark Blues are on the recruitment drive for a new boss for the third time in the past four years after sacking Tony Docherty.

Docherty led the Dens Park side to safety in the Premiership but results fell short of the standard expected according to the club.

Now the search for his replacement is set to stretch into a third week, as revealed by Courier Sport on Wednesday.

Tony Docherty was furious with the officials as Dundee lost 2-1 to Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty was sacked on May 19. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Now the club’s technical director Strachan has confirmed that timescale saying a new man could be in place “within the next eight days”.

And there will be more change than just a new manager as managing director John Nelms begins a shake-up behind the scenes.

Nelms ‘knows what’s needed’

“At the moment, John’s got a short list. That doesn’t mean they’re all small people!” Strachan joked to the Edinburgh Evening News.

“It’s just that John’s got about four or five that he’s talking to in the next couple of weeks. He knows what’s needed, he knows what type of manager he’s after.

John Nelms
Dundee chief John Nelms is searching for a new manager. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“Over the last three years, he’s changed manager. But each manager must be proud of what they’ve done.

“Because we were promoted to the Scottish Premiership with one manager, Gary Bowyer, and then Tony’s taken over in there.

“John’s now decided that he sees something else that he needs, so that’s what he’s doing now.

“I would imagine within the next eight days, there’ll probably be an announcement, and there’ll be a shake-up in what we actually do with the coaching staff.

“There’ll be a new philosophy in the coaching, to be honest with you.”

