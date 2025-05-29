Ziyad Larkeche says ‘merci’ to Dundee fans in heartfelt farewell

Ziyad Larkeche has sent a “merci” message to Dundee fans after returning to parent club QPR.

The French defender made a real impact at Dens Park during his season-long loan.

Speaking to Courier Sport he revealed an uncertain future at Loftus Road as the R’s look for a new manager.

One thing he is certain of in the future, however, is the affection he holds for the Dark Blues and the city of Dundee.

‘I’ll be supporting from afar’

He took to Instagram to say: “Dear Dundee fans, starting a fresh chapter in a new country, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But from the very first day, you welcomed me like one of your own.

“The club, the city, the fans and the boys in the dressing-room. Every part of this experience has been something I’ll always carry with me.

“Arriving on loan, my goals were simple; to grow, give everything I had and to help the team.

“Looking back and reflecting, I believe I was able to achieve all of these targets with the help of everyone.

“Thank you for the support home and away, the belief, and for making this chapter one I’ll never forget.

“Dundee will always have a place in my heart and I’ll be supporting from afar as the club continue to rise.

“Merci Dundee!

“Ziyad Larkeche.”