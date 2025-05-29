Ziyad Larkeche says ‘merci’ to Dundee fans in heartfelt farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ziyad Larkeche says ‘merci’ to Dundee fans in heartfelt farewell

The French defender has returned to parent club QPR after a successful loan at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Dundee goalscorer Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Ziyad Larkeche celebrates after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

Ziyad Larkeche has sent a “merci” message to Dundee fans after returning to parent club QPR.

The French defender made a real impact at Dens Park during his season-long loan.

Speaking to Courier Sport he revealed an uncertain future at Loftus Road as the R’s look for a new manager.

One thing he is certain of in the future, however, is the affection he holds for the Dark Blues and the city of Dundee.

‘I’ll be supporting from afar’

He took to Instagram to say: “Dear Dundee fans, starting a fresh chapter in a new country, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But from the very first day, you welcomed me like one of your own.

Ziyad Larkeche
Ziyad Larkeche scored three times for Dundee. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

“The club, the city, the fans and the boys in the dressing-room. Every part of this experience has been something I’ll always carry with me.

“Arriving on loan, my goals were simple; to grow, give everything I had and to help the team.

“Looking back and reflecting, I believe I was able to achieve all of these targets with the help of everyone.

“Thank you for the support home and away, the belief, and for making this chapter one I’ll never forget.

“Dundee will always have a place in my heart and I’ll be supporting from afar as the club continue to rise.

“Merci Dundee!

“Ziyad Larkeche.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan
Gordon Strachan says Dundee set for 'new philosophy' with next boss as Dens chief…
11
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee manager search latest as wait for new Dens boss explained
Premier Sports Cup trophy
Who will Dundee FC face in the Premier Sports Cup group stage?
Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson 'definitely' interested in Dundee manager job as ex-United gaffer targets Scottish football…
10
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ziyad Larkeche reflects on 'happy' Dundee loan spell as he reveals uncertain future…
Dundee celebrate Antonio Portales's brilliant opening goal. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee FC's 2024/25 numbers assessed as 37-year goal record tumbles
Dens Park
LEE WILKIE: Why the Dundee job is perfect for an ambitious manager
2
Charlie Adam
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam open to discussions about vacant Dundee manager job
13
Shaun Maloney
Shaun Maloney keen to bring veteran Scotland striker to Dundee - if he lands…
11
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
Dundee FC hero says there are diamonds in Dark Blues academy

Conversation