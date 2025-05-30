Dundee announce first pre-season friendly

Managerless Dundee have lined up their first friendly ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Dark Blues remain in the hunt to find Tony Docherty’s successor after his sacking on May 19.

Preparations, though, for the new season are still being made with the club’s pre-season schedule being put together.

The first match of the campaign is expected to be on July 12 in the Premier Sports Cup.

They will kick off their pre-season at Arbroath two weeks before that.

The newly-crowned League One champions will host the Dark Blues on Saturday, June 28.

Kick off will be 3pm.