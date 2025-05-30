Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup fixtures revealed as Dee begin new campaign with home clash

Dundee will kick off the 2025/26 season at home to Championship Airdrieonians.

The Diamonds have been regular opponents for the Dark Blues in recent seasons.

Last term saw the Dee knock Airdrie out of both cup competitions with heavy Dens Park victories.

They won 6-1 in the Premier Sports Cup and 4-0 in the Scottish Cup at the last 16 stage of both tournaments.

The previous season saw Rhys McCabe’s men win 1-0 at the Excelsior Stadium in the League Cup group stage.

As well as Airdrieonians at home, Dundee will face Montrose at Dens Park in their final group stage fixture.

Sandwiched between are two away days at League One Alloa Athletic and Lowland League outfit Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group C fixtures in full:

Saturday July 12

Bonnyrigg Rose v Alloa Athletic (3.00pm)

Dundee v Airdrieonians (3.00pm)

Tuesday July 15

Airdrieonians v Bonnyrigg Rose (7.45pm)

Alloa Athletic v Montrose (7.45pm)

Saturday July 19

Alloa Athletic v Dundee (3.00pm)

Montrose v Bonnyrigg Rose (3.00pm)

Tuesday July 22

Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee (7.45pm)

Montrose v Airdrieonians (7.45pm)

Saturday July 26

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic (3.00pm)

Dundee v Montrose (3.00pm)