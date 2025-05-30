Dundee FC Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup fixtures revealed as Dee begin new campaign with home clash The 2025/26 season kicks off on July 12. By George Cran May 30 2025, 3:34pm May 30 2025, 3:34pm Share Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup fixtures revealed as Dee begin new campaign with home clash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5257194/dundees-premier-sports-cup-fixtures-revealed-home-clash/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee defeated Airdrie in both cup competitions last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock Dundee will kick off the 2025/26 season at home to Championship Airdrieonians. The Diamonds have been regular opponents for the Dark Blues in recent seasons. Last term saw the Dee knock Airdrie out of both cup competitions with heavy Dens Park victories. They won 6-1 in the Premier Sports Cup and 4-0 in the Scottish Cup at the last 16 stage of both tournaments. The previous season saw Rhys McCabe’s men win 1-0 at the Excelsior Stadium in the League Cup group stage. Seun Adewumi notches his fifth Dundee goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS As well as Airdrieonians at home, Dundee will face Montrose at Dens Park in their final group stage fixture. Sandwiched between are two away days at League One Alloa Athletic and Lowland League outfit Bonnyrigg Rose. Group C fixtures in full: Saturday July 12 Bonnyrigg Rose v Alloa Athletic (3.00pm) Dundee v Airdrieonians (3.00pm) Tuesday July 15 Airdrieonians v Bonnyrigg Rose (7.45pm) Alloa Athletic v Montrose (7.45pm) Saturday July 19 Alloa Athletic v Dundee (3.00pm) Montrose v Bonnyrigg Rose (3.00pm) Tuesday July 22 Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee (7.45pm) Montrose v Airdrieonians (7.45pm) Saturday July 26 Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic (3.00pm) Dundee v Montrose (3.00pm)
Conversation