Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup fixtures revealed as Dee begin new campaign with home clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup fixtures revealed as Dee begin new campaign with home clash

The 2025/26 season kicks off on July 12.

By George Cran
Simon Murray led the line for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee defeated Airdrie in both cup competitions last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee will kick off the 2025/26 season at home to Championship Airdrieonians.

The Diamonds have been regular opponents for the Dark Blues in recent seasons.

Last term saw the Dee knock Airdrie out of both cup competitions with heavy Dens Park victories.

They won 6-1 in the Premier Sports Cup and 4-0 in the Scottish Cup at the last 16 stage of both tournaments.

The previous season saw Rhys McCabe’s men win 1-0 at the Excelsior Stadium in the League Cup group stage.

Seun Adewumi notches his fifth Dundee goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Seun Adewumi notches his fifth Dundee goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

As well as Airdrieonians at home, Dundee will face Montrose at Dens Park in their final group stage fixture.

Sandwiched between are two away days at League One Alloa Athletic and Lowland League outfit Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group C fixtures in full:

Saturday July 12
Bonnyrigg Rose v Alloa Athletic (3.00pm)
Dundee v Airdrieonians (3.00pm)

Tuesday July 15
Airdrieonians v Bonnyrigg Rose (7.45pm)
Alloa Athletic v Montrose (7.45pm)

Saturday July 19
Alloa Athletic v Dundee (3.00pm)
Montrose v Bonnyrigg Rose (3.00pm)

Tuesday July 22
Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee (7.45pm)
Montrose v Airdrieonians (7.45pm)

Saturday July 26
Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic (3.00pm)
Dundee v Montrose (3.00pm)

More from Dundee FC

Jack Wilkie and Luke McCowan
Dundee announce first pre-season friendly
Dundee goalscorer Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Ziyad Larkeche says 'merci' to Dundee fans in heartfelt farewell
3
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan
Gordon Strachan says Dundee set for 'new philosophy' with next boss as Dens chief…
12
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee manager search latest as wait for new Dens boss explained
2
Premier Sports Cup trophy
Who will Dundee FC face in the Premier Sports Cup group stage?
Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson 'definitely' interested in Dundee manager job as ex-United gaffer targets Scottish football…
11
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ziyad Larkeche reflects on 'happy' Dundee loan spell as he reveals uncertain future…
Dundee celebrate Antonio Portales's brilliant opening goal. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee FC's 2024/25 numbers assessed as 37-year goal record tumbles
Dens Park
LEE WILKIE: Why the Dundee job is perfect for an ambitious manager
2
Charlie Adam
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam open to discussions about vacant Dundee manager job
13

Conversation