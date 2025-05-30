JIM SPENCE: Does anyone know what Gordon Strachan Dundee ‘philosophy’ comments mean?

It sounds like big things are expected of Dundee’s next manager, but is anyone clear as to what they are?

Technical director Gordon Strachan says there’ll be a new philosophy at Dens, but what that means is a mystery wrapped in an enigma.

Having shipped goals like a sieve last season, does it mean the team will be much less cavalier in attack and much more defensively astute?

And if keeping the team in the Premiership, albeit narrowly, wasn’t sufficient to save Tony Docherty’s job, what targets have been set for his replacement (the Dark Blues’ third boss in four years)?

If Doc’s results fell short of the standard expected, as the club said, just what standards are acceptable?

Presumably, the expectations will be clearly outlined to the new manager, and the extent of them may have a bearing on which candidates fancy the job.

It’s one thing setting ambitious and exacting standards; it’s another to provide the resources to allow a manager to meet them.