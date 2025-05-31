Dundee and VAR: Willie Collum insists ref was right on Ross County penalty that relegated St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and VAR: Willie Collum insists ref was right on Ross County penalty that relegated St Johnstone

The ref chief also reviewed Antonio Portales's controversial disallowed goal against Motherwell.

By George Cran
Referee Nick Walsh points to the spot to Dundee's dismay. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Referee Nick Walsh gives Ross County a penalty to Dundee's dismay. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Willie Collum says Nick Walsh was right to award the penalty kick that denied Dundee a crucial victory over Ross County and relegated St Johnstone.

Heading into stoppage time in the penultimate fixture of the season, the Dark Blues were leading 1-0 at Dens Park.

A win would see the Dee safe from relegation and would also give Saints the opportunity to overtake the Staggies on the final day.

However, ref Nick Walsh controversially punished Antonio Portales for handball and Ronan Hale equalised from the spot.

The decision was branded “an absolute disgrace”.

However, head of refereeing Collum has backed his official.

What did the VAR say?

Simon Murray remonstrates with referee Nick Walsh after the late, late penalty decision denied victory. Image:Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray remonstrates with referee Nick Walsh after the late, late penalty decision denied victory against Ross County. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

In the monthly VAR Review from the SFA on YouTube, audio from the incident has been released.

After the ball brushed Portales’s arm, VAR Andrew Dallas said: “I need to check that.”

Referee Nick Walsh: “Penalty. Handball. I think the arm is above shoulder height.”

VAR: “Slight touch on his head and then it hits off the hand.

VAR: “Nick, it’s Andrew. We’re just going to check the APP (attacking phase of play). Just to tell you his team-mate’s headed it and [Portales] has his back to him.

Tony Docherty meets the referee team after the final whistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty signals to referee Nick Walsh following Dundee’s 1-1 draw with Ross County. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“But the arm is above the head, above shoulder height. It’s close proximity but it does hit his hand and it’s above shoulder height.

“There’s no impact from the attacker on the defender.

“Confirming on-field decision of penalty kick. Check complete.”

What did Collum say?

Willie Collum defended the decision but admitted interpretation of the handball law may change for next season.

He said: “We have listened to a lot of the perception of the decision. I won’t ever just defend decisions in this show.

“I’ll be open and transparent.

“In terms of the laws of the game, this is a correct interpretation because the arm is far too high above the head.

“The referee is right in his judgement to award the penalty kick.

SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“There is nothing in the law to say it should be ruled out. It says that anybody with an arm high in the air runs the risk of being punished.

“The referee was very clear, the VAR discuss the situation so when that is clarified there is no reason to bring the referee to the monitor here.

“People have said that but why?

“In terms of law this season, that is a correct interpretation.

“I would say we think we are in a better place in terms of handball. We looked at a lot of clips from last season to learn. This is a clip we need to look at again.

“We have a lot of discussion post-season with this kind of incident.

“There’s a possibility next season [it isn’t given]. We will listen to people’s views. There are a lot of ifs and buts but in terms of law nobody can say that isn’t given.”

What about other VAR decisions against Dundee?

The VAR Review also covered two other controversial decisions that went against the Dark Blues.

Collum admitted he was “disappointed” in VAR’s process to review a push by Kilmarnock’s Kyle Vassell on Simon Murray not because it was a foul but because it was outside the area.

Another involving Antonio Portales proved far more controversial. The Mexican had already volleyed in one beauty against Motherwell and struck another into the top corner to put Dundee 2-0 up.

However, offside was given against Clark Robertson in the build-up, a decision then-Dee boss Tony Docherty blasted as a “disgrace”.

Again Collum backed the decision but admitted the referee should have been brought to the monitor to review it personally.

Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

He said: “[Clark Robertson] comes out to challenge the Motherwell player and moves his leg to challenge. Making that challenging motion, that was enough for the VAR team to say this was impact.

“We shared this clip far and wide. The KMI panel looked at it in detail, we looked at it with the referees.

“It was probably 60-40 in favour of offside. That means we want to review it, look at it in the close season with the clubs, players and coaches as well as the match officials to think about our direction of travel moving forward.

“We are content with the decision. Where we are not content is the process. Categorically, the referee should have been brought to the monitor.

“This is not a factual decision. It is factual that the player is offside, but subjective whether he impacts the move.

“That should be left to the on-field match official.”

