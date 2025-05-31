Dundee reportedly given permission to speak to David Healy as manager search intensifies

Dundee have been given permission to speak to Linfield boss David Healy say reports in Northern Ireland.

The Dark Blues are searching for Tony Docherty’s replacement after his sacking on May 19.

Dens chief John Nelms has been working through candidates over the past few days and the Belfast Telegraph are reporting the Dark Blues have contacted the NIFL Premiership champions in order to speak to their manager.

He has also been offered a new contract by the Windsor Park side.

Healy has won six league titles at Linfield as well as an Irish Cup and two League Cups. He’s also been named Manager of the Year in Northern Ireland on four occasions.

He previously refuted rumours he was travelling to Scotland to speak to Dundee.

On May 21, he told BBC Sport NI: “I am going to Scotland this weekend but no [not for a job interview] and I’m not going to the Scottish Cup Final.

“I contemplated a change last summer [moving to Raith] because I didn’t know where I stood, but hopefully with the success this year, going forward we can build on that.”

After talks with Raith Rovers last season, Healy signed a new deal with Linfield that runs until 2026.

As a player, Healy is Northern Ireland’s all-time top scorer and played for the likes of Manchester United, Preston, Leeds and Rangers.