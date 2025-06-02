Jordan McGhee unveiled as Motherwell player after Dundee exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan McGhee unveiled as Motherwell player after Dundee exit

The versatile defender signed a pre-contract deal with the Steelmen in January.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee skippered Dundee at his former club Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jordan McGhee has bid farewell to Dundee after six seasons. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Jordan McGhee has completed his move to Motherwell after his six years at Dundee came to an end.

Popular at Dens Park, McGhee played a key role in two promotions including the Championship title-winning season in 2023.

However, family reasons have seen him make the switch to Premiership rivals Motherwell where he has signed a two-year deal.

Dundee's Jordan McGHee celebrates his second goal of the game
Jordan McGHee celebrates in a derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS

The Steelmen also have the option of a further year extension.

The player posted a short message on social media with the simple emojis of an orange heart and home.

McGhee’s final season at Dens Park saw him score the club’s Goal of the Season, one of two strikes in a memorable 4-2 win at rivals Dundee United.

He was also the Dee Player’s Player of the Year in 2019/20 and scored 21 goals in 197 appearances for the Dark Blues.

