Jordan McGhee unveiled as Motherwell player after Dundee exit

Jordan McGhee has completed his move to Motherwell after his six years at Dundee came to an end.

Popular at Dens Park, McGhee played a key role in two promotions including the Championship title-winning season in 2023.

However, family reasons have seen him make the switch to Premiership rivals Motherwell where he has signed a two-year deal.

The Steelmen also have the option of a further year extension.

The player posted a short message on social media with the simple emojis of an orange heart and home.

McGhee’s final season at Dens Park saw him score the club’s Goal of the Season, one of two strikes in a memorable 4-2 win at rivals Dundee United.

He was also the Dee Player’s Player of the Year in 2019/20 and scored 21 goals in 197 appearances for the Dark Blues.