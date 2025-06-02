Steven Pressley appointed new Dundee FC head coach

Dundee have announced Steven Pressley as their new head coach.

The former Hearts, Celtic and Dundee United defender “emerged as the standout candidate” following the sacking of Tony Docherty a fortnight ago.

As a manager, Pressley has been in charge at Falkirk, Coventry City, Fleetwood Town, Pafos and Carlisle United before spending the past four years at Brentford as head of individual player development.

The 51-year-old’s departure from the Premier League outfit was announced last week as he searched for “a new challenge”.

Pressley worked alongside Gordon Strachan at Parkhead as a player, with the Dens Park chief signing the stopper from Hearts in 2006.

Also arriving in Dundee is former Burnley academy manager David Longwell in the role of technical manager as the Dark Blues reshape things behind the scenes.

Managing Director John Nelms said: “We are delighted to welcome Steven Pressley as the new head coach of Dundee Football Club.

“Steven has spent the last four years at English Premier League Club Brentford and brings with him a shared core value of player development and a rounded approach to winning football.

“Steven will be installing a framework that delivers on the messaging that the senior players and the development players are one effective team.

“This will bring success to Dundee Football Club on and off the park.

“Welcome to the club, Steven, and we are looking forward to many successful campaigns.

“We are also excited to welcome David Longwell as the new technical manager of Dundee Football Club.

“David comes to us with a long and productive history in the development of players both north and south of the border.

“Player development has always been at the forefront of our club, and with the amount of young emerging talent, it is important that the restructuring of the football department will emphasise this even more.

“His main role will be working alongside technical director Gordon Strachan and head coach Steven Pressley to ensure the concentrated development of the individual player.

“David will also have additional roles within the first team set-up.

“Welcome to the club, David, and we are looking forward to many successes in the future.”

‘Wedding anniversary’

It is understood Pressley’s contract will be a rolling one-year deal as has been the case with recent Dundee bosses.

Dundee also revealed he is currently out of the country.

The statement added: “Steven is currently on a pre-planned silver wedding anniversary holiday to the Far East but will be cutting his trip short.

“Although out of the country, Steven has already started working in his role as head coach and will be in regular touch with our recruitment team and coaching staff whilst he is overseas.”