Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Steven Pressley appointment sparks Dundee fan fury

'Is this for real? Has the official account been hacked?'

By Reporter
Steven Pressley.
Steven Pressley.

Dundee fans have reacted furiously to the appointment of Steven Pressley as the club’s head coach.

Shaun Maloney, Charlie Adam, Temuri Ketsbaia, Scott Brown and David Healy were all linked with the vacancy following the shock sacking of Tony Docherty by Dens chief John Nelms.

But on Monday afternoon, former United, Celtic, Hearts and Scotland defender Pressley was announced as Docherty’s replacement.

And supporters immediately voiced their anger on social media.

@DensParkChoir wrote on X: “Happy to eat my words if I have to.

“F***ing honking appointment from Dundee. F*** off.

“Vastly underwhelming.

“If Pressley was the standout candidate then who, legitimately, was on that shortlist?

“He has my backing and I hope he proves everyone wrong but f*** me this is disappointing.

“Makes sacking Docherty look mental now…This feels like nightmare fuel.”

‘Are season tickets refundable?’

@Type232 added: “Just when you think this club has peaked with the banter, they do this.

“A f***ing horrendous decision. Get right in the f***ing bin.”

@grazer 33 said: “This will be the lowest season ticket sales in history. Not been a manager since 2019 and is the outstanding candidate! Only Dundee.”

The appointment came on the same day the Dark Blues confirmed an extension to the club’s Super Early Bird season ticket deal for the 2025/26 campaign to Friday June 6.

@Darkblue63 wrote: “I want my season ticket money back.”

Steven Pressley during his playing days at Dundee United.
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are looking for a new manager. Image: SNS.
Dundee chief John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS

@soccermarsh1 called it “the most underwhelming appointment in the history of Dundee Football Club”.

Like several of the names linked with the Dens vacancy, Pressley – nicknamed Elvis – worked with Dark Blues technical director Gordon Strachan during his playing days.

@Liam_DFC said: “Strachan out.”

@charlie_t_2004 wrote: “Are season tickets refundable?”

@Caledonia1893 said: “Is this for real? Has the official account been hacked?”

@CraigMotion3 added: “Wow, just wow. Thank f*** I held off on season ticket renewal.”

‘Nelms out’

Others took aim at Dundee managing director Nelms.

@SorareOnABudget wrote: “He has overseen failure after failure.

“If the club genuinely thought this appointment would result in a rush on season tickets, it just shows how f***ing incompetent they really are.”

@jackhayes_ said: “Get Nelms out. Ruining the club.”

@cassidy_kev wrote: “Hope all the Tony Docherty haters have a great season.”

