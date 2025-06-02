Why have Dundee appointed Steven Pressley?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why have Dundee appointed Steven Pressley?

The former Scotland defender was announced as the club's new head coach on Monday.

Steven Pressley's last manager job was at Carlisle in 2019. Image: Craig Zadoroznyj/ProSports/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Steven Pressley is Dundee’s new head coach.

The final two words in that sentence are important.

He comes after manager Tony Docherty, after manager Gary Bowyer and every other manager appointment under the stewardship of the Keyes family.

Dundee chief John Nelms is determined to take the club in a new direction; to institute a “new philosophy” as technical director Gordon Strachan put it.

So what does that actually mean?

The man himself

Pressley is well known throughout Scottish football after a successful top-level playing career that took in Rangers and Coventry City early on before significant spells at Dundee United and Hearts, where he became club captain and lifted the Scottish Cup.

Steven Pressley during his time at Dundee United
Pressley was one of several young talents in the United ranks. Image: SNS

A spell with Celtic under Gordon Strachan brought a top flight title and Scottish Cup win before heading to Denmark with Randers FC and finishing his playing days at Falkirk.

There he got his first taste of management. Despite being unable to keep the Bairns in the top flight in his first few months, Pressley was snapped up by Coventry City after three years in the job.

A positive start amid administration and a points deduction would lead to a four-year contract extension. However, Pressley was sacked five months later with the club in the League One relegation zone.

Steven Pressley in his first manager job at Falkirk in 2013. Image: SNS
Since then he has had short spells as a scout at Southampton, then managerial jobs at Fleetwood Town, Cypriot side Pafos and League Two Carlisle United.

Carlisle was his last job as a manager in 2019 with only his first role at Falkirk bringing a win ratio higher than 40%.

So why have Dundee appointed Steven Pressley?

Pressley was a leader as a player and is one of the most experienced managers of the candidates looked at, even if his last job ended six years ago.

However, it is his more recent time behind the scenes at Brentford that set him apart.

At the Premier League outfit, Pressley was head of individual development.

That final word – development – has been repeated time and again in the short time since the announcement.

Dundee managing director John Nelms wants to take the club in a new direction. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

“Steven has spent the last four years at English Premier League Club Brentford and brings with him a shared core value of player development and a rounded approach to winning football matches,” said Nelms in Monday’s statement.

Looking too deeply into the words of these things can be a fool’s errand. However, it should be noted that “player development” came before “winning football matches”.

Dundee’s new philosophy is not only about winning the next game but creating better footballers who can then be sold on.

At Brentford, Pressley’s specific job was to monitor the development of the Premier League club’s high potential players, working closely with individual stars to find out what they needed to succeed.

Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
His task at Dundee will be to put all he learned in four years under Thomas Frank to use at Dens Park.

He will, though, be judged by the club’s fanbase on winning games of football. Harshly, too, if the furious reaction to his announcement is anything to go by.

New structure

Pressley will be joined by David Longwell as technical manager, who has significant experience in academy coaching at St Mirren, Orlando City, New York Red Bulls, Shrewsbury Town and Dundee’s partner club Burnley.

There will also be a new head of recruitment to come in, working alongside Billy Kirkwood in a revamped recruitment team.

David Longwell with former Dundee manager Alex Rae during their time at St Mirren together in 2015. Image: SNS

It is understood recruitment will be done in a more collective manner than under previous managers. It won’t be down to just the ‘manager’ to scout and sign players as it has been previously.

Pressley will have his say on every player coming in, however.

Longwell will also have responsibility within the first-team coaching setup, though Pressley is expected to appoint a No 2 as well as other coaches.

The various responsibilities of a ‘manager’ will now be split up between different roles.

The aim of that will be to allow the head coach to focus far more on what happens on the park, while the technical manager can concentrate much more on individual player needs.

Once the framework is in place, the head coach role will be focused on the here and now, with the technical manager looking to the future.

It is a new era at Dundee – the big question is, will it work?

Conversation