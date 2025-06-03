LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans shocked by Steven Pressley appointment could be set for even bigger surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans shocked by Steven Pressley appointment could be set for even bigger surprise

News that Pressley is the Dark Blues' new head coach has sparked a big response amongst fans.

New Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire
By Lee Wilkie

The overwhelming response from Dundee fans to Steven Pressley’s appointment as their club’s new head coach has been one of shock.

When you realise that the man tasked with succeeding Tony Docherty at Dens Park has not worked in a manager or head coach role for six years now, that seems a fair enough reaction.

But I reckon those same supporters could be in line for an even bigger surprise – when my former Scotland team-mate does a good job.

Yes – it is the case that he has not been in a similar role to the one he’s about to take on with the Dark Blues since 2019.

And sure – people are entitled to wonder whether that means he’s out of practice or, even worse, out of touch with the demands of the job.

But I don’t think that will be the case.

Lee Wilkie and Steven Pressley (back row, No’s 5 and 4) with Scotland ahead of the Euro 2004 play-off first leg win over the Netherlands at Hampden. Image: SNS

I think people are judging him far too quickly and extremely harshly.

Pressley seems to be one of these characters that people have an opinion about, no matter how little they know about him.

It might be because he’s got a certain, deliberate way of speaking and seems to carefully consider what he’s saying.

Whatever it is, people tend to formulate an opinion about him based on very little evidence.

And what you’ll find is that it’s mostly people who don’t know him at all who think he’s an odd character, or arrogant, or anything like that.

People who have been in his company, or worked with him, will usually tell you he’s a great guy.

He was certainly that way with me when, after my playing career, I phoned him up to let him know I was dipping my toe into player representation.

He couldn’t have been more generous with his time or more helpful.

And going back to our respective playing days, when I shared dressing rooms with Steven on Scotland duty, he was 100% a leader of men; one of those character you could just tell would get into management.

Pressley (No 4) and Wilkie (No 3) in action for Scotland against Canada in 2002. Image: SNS

He had that aura about him back then – and he still has it now.

That’s why I’ve got no doubts at all about him being able to win the respect of his squad at Dundee.

That’s just something he’s always been able to do.

And just because he’s been out of the dugout for a few years doesn’t mean he’ll have lost touch with how things work in a dressing room.

Let’s be serious – he’s had a high-responsibility role at a club, in Brentford, who are at the absolute cutting edge of modern football.

Over the last four years there, he’ll have picked up so much knowledge that he can now apply to his role at Dens Park.

I honestly think he’s going to bring so much to the club and fully expect him to be a success.

I’m sure once the fans are over their initial shock, Steven will get their backing too.

Hopefully any surprises that follow from there will be pleasant ones.

