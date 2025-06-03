Steven Pressley’s Dundee to-do list: Squad building and winning over fans top new boss’ agenda

After a two week wait, Dundee have a new management team in place.

Steven Pressley is in as head coach with David Longwell joining him as technical manager.

His role is different to a classic manager but Pressley will still be the figurehead for the club.

He is currently in the Far East for his silver wedding anniversary but work will be going on regardless.

So what does he need to sort out at Dens Park?

Contracts

Dundee have seven players from last season’s squad whose contracts have expired.

Some have offers on the table already, the question is can Pressley convince them to finally sign those deals?

Among them is Josh Mulligan, who would be the perfect example of the kind of player this new-look Dundee want to develop. He has offers from elsewhere and whether the Dark Blues can compete financially remains to be seen.

Also on the way out as it stands are the likes of Mo Sylla, Antonio Portales and Scott Tiffoney.

All three have suitors elsewhere and will take convincing if they are to stick around.

Most notably, captain Joe Shaughnessy has been in contract limbo since Tony Docherty was sacked two weeks ago.

The Irishman ended the season with no deal on the table, as did experienced midfielder Scott Fraser and young winger Charlie Reilly.

Providing a yes or no on keeping those three will be one of the first things on the to-do list.

Build a squad

Once those immediate options are finalised, recruitment for next season needs to get moving.

Dundee currently have only 12 senior players on permanent contracts going into the new season and most of them are defenders.

In attack there is only Simon Murray, in midfield only Fin Robertson though Mexicans Cesar Garza and Victor Lopez remain on loan until January.

It’s pretty much a blank canvas on the recruitment side.

Dundee’s new model will not rely solely on the manager to sign players, instead there will be collective recruitment decisions with Pressley having his say.

One who is expected to join up is Drey Wright after leaving St Johnstone. He was identified during Tony Docherty’s tenure and the continued interest in his services would speak to the nature of Dundee’s new approach.

Backroom team

Pressley also needs to appoint a backroom staff.

New technical manager David Longwell will be part of the coaching setup and is expected to take his place in the dugout on matchdays.

However, an assistant head coach is required after Stuart Taylor’s departure with Docherty.

Also leaving at the end of the season was goalkeeping coach Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson, head of sports science

Those roles will need filling ahead of pre-season training starting on June 18.

Win over fanbase

Pressley’s biggest job in the early weeks will be winning over the fanbase.

To say supporters were sceptical over his appointment would be massively underplaying things.

Making good signings this month will be a big help.

Most important will be winning games in the early days. Do that and disillusioned supporters will come round.

Keep that going and everyone will forget about the initial reaction.

Dundee are looking to the future with their new structure.

But Pressley and his team will have to win games in the here and now to get buy-in from the stands.