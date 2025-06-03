Steven Pressley’s Dundee to-do list: Squad building and winning over fans top new boss’ agenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Pressley’s Dundee to-do list: Squad building and winning over fans top new boss’ agenda

The Dark Blues have appointed Pressley as their new head coach - but his arrival has not gone down well with fans.

Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

After a two week wait, Dundee have a new management team in place.

Steven Pressley is in as head coach with David Longwell joining him as technical manager.

His role is different to a classic manager but Pressley will still be the figurehead for the club.

He is currently in the Far East for his silver wedding anniversary but work will be going on regardless.

So what does he need to sort out at Dens Park?

Contracts

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan’s Dundee contract has expired. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Dundee have seven players from last season’s squad whose contracts have expired.

Some have offers on the table already, the question is can Pressley convince them to finally sign those deals?

Among them is Josh Mulligan, who would be the perfect example of the kind of player this new-look Dundee want to develop. He has offers from elsewhere and whether the Dark Blues can compete financially remains to be seen.

Also on the way out as it stands are the likes of Mo Sylla, Antonio Portales and Scott Tiffoney.

All three have suitors elsewhere and will take convincing if they are to stick around.

Portales gets some pointers from skipper Joe Shaughnessy.
Both Joe Shaughnessy (left) and Antonio Portales are out of contract. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC/ProSports/Shutterstock

Most notably, captain Joe Shaughnessy has been in contract limbo since Tony Docherty was sacked two weeks ago.

The Irishman ended the season with no deal on the table, as did experienced midfielder Scott Fraser and young winger Charlie Reilly.

Providing a yes or no on keeping those three will be one of the first things on the to-do list.

Build a squad

Once those immediate options are finalised, recruitment for next season needs to get moving.

Dundee currently have only 12 senior players on permanent contracts going into the new season and most of them are defenders.

In attack there is only Simon Murray, in midfield only Fin Robertson though Mexicans Cesar Garza and Victor Lopez remain on loan until January.

Simon Murray is the only striker on Dundee’s books right now. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

It’s pretty much a blank canvas on the recruitment side.

Dundee’s new model will not rely solely on the manager to sign players, instead there will be collective recruitment decisions with Pressley having his say.

One who is expected to join up is Drey Wright after leaving St Johnstone. He was identified during Tony Docherty’s tenure and the continued interest in his services would speak to the nature of Dundee’s new approach.

Backroom team

Pressley also needs to appoint a backroom staff.

New technical manager David Longwell will be part of the coaching setup and is expected to take his place in the dugout on matchdays.

David Longwell.
David Longwell is Dundee’s new technical manager. Image: PA

However, an assistant head coach is required after Stuart Taylor’s departure with Docherty.

Also leaving at the end of the season was goalkeeping coach Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson, head of sports science

Those roles will need filling ahead of pre-season training starting on June 18.

Win over fanbase

Pressley’s biggest job in the early weeks will be winning over the fanbase.

Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee FC fans at Dens Park – can Steven Pressley win them over? Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

To say supporters were sceptical over his appointment would be massively underplaying things.

Making good signings this month will be a big help.

Most important will be winning games in the early days. Do that and disillusioned supporters will come round.

Keep that going and everyone will forget about the initial reaction.

Dundee are looking to the future with their new structure.

But Pressley and his team will have to win games in the here and now to get buy-in from the stands.

