Dundee linked with swoop for Ross County marksman Ronan Hale

The Dark Blues' summer transfer business is hotting up.

By George Cran
Ronan Hale
Ross County's Ronan Hale is a wanted man. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee have been linked with a move for Ross County striker Ronan Hale.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals in his debut Premiership season but could not prevent the Staggies from dropping to the Championship.

Now the Northern Ireland call-up is reportedly drawing a long list of suitors with the Dark Blues among them.

Dundee’s movements in the transfer market have ramped up with Monday’s unveiling of new head coach Steven Pressley.

Ronan Hale fires home to make it 1-1 at Dens Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Ronan Hale fires home a penalty against Dundee FC at Dens Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

And, according to the Belfast Telegraph, are looking to add a proven Premiership goalscorer to bolster their attack alongside another former Staggie, Simon Murray.

Competition for Hale’s signature is fierce, however, with Aberdeen also among the clubs linked.

Also in the mix are League One sides Luton Town – who were a Premier League outfit just over a year ago – Wigan Athletic and Port Vale.

Hale scored six goals in the final eight matches of the past season and is contracted to Ross County until 2027.

