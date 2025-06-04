Dundee star Scott Fraser vows to ‘come back stronger’ after injury hell

Scott Fraser says he will “come back stronger” after enduring injury hell at Dundee.

It is unclear what the future holds for the 30-year-old with his contract at Dens Park expiring this month.

After signing for Dundee last September, Fraser suffered a groin injury in his first start for the club and would only make two further substitute appearances towards the end of the campaign after six months out.

Initial surgery to sort the injury failed to mend the problem. He revealed exclusively to Courier Sport in April how the pain affected his daily family life.

Now the Dundonian has posted a message with a photo from a hospital bed, vowing to come back stronger.

‘Fuel’

Fraser posted on social media: “Over these past months, I’ve faced a lot of disappointment, really for the first time in my career.

“Moments outwith my control that have tested me both mentally and physically.

“Instead of letting those challenges define me, I used them as fuel to grow and get better, both as a player and as a person away from the pitch.

“I stayed committed, kept working hard every day and focused only on what I could control.

“Through it all it has tested my character, staying positive and pushing forward when it wasn’t easy and I’m proud of myself for that.

“Now, with that experience behind me, I feel more motivated than ever and ready to come back stronger, sharper and better than before.

“I’m excited for the future. I absolutely love playing football and cannot wait to be back fully fit and able to do what I do.”