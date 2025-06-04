EXCLUSIVE: Dundee offer new contract to skipper Joe Shaughnessy

Dundee have offered club captain Joe Shaughnessy a new contract at Dens Park.

The 32-year-old’s current deal runs out this month.

The Irishman played a key role in the Dark Blues securing Premiership survival last season after returning from long-term injury.

Shaughnessy missed the majority of the campaign, only returning to league action at the end of February.

However, with Dundee’s defensive woes putting their top-flight status at risk the return of a leader at the back in the shape of Shaughnessy was a big boost.

Now with the management team of head coach Steven Pressley and David Longwell in place work is underway to rebuild the playing squad at Dens Park.

A big part of that is ensuring the club captain sticks around and the Dark Blues are hopeful an agreement over an extension to his original two-year deal will be reached in the coming days.

Dundee are also in talks with two other out-of-contract stars.