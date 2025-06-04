Dundee FC EXCLUSIVE: Dundee offer new contract to skipper Joe Shaughnessy The Dens Park skipper is one of a number of Dees with expiring deals this summer. Dundee FC skipper Joe Shaughnessy. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS By George Cran June 4 2025, 11:35am June 4 2025, 11:35am Share EXCLUSIVE: Dundee offer new contract to skipper Joe Shaughnessy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5260225/exclusive-dundee-offer-new-contract-joe-shaughnessy/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee have offered club captain Joe Shaughnessy a new contract at Dens Park. The 32-year-old’s current deal runs out this month. The Irishman played a key role in the Dark Blues securing Premiership survival last season after returning from long-term injury. Shaughnessy missed the majority of the campaign, only returning to league action at the end of February. However, with Dundee’s defensive woes putting their top-flight status at risk the return of a leader at the back in the shape of Shaughnessy was a big boost. Joe Shaughnessy smiles as he made his long-awaited return from injury in a February cup clash with Airdrie. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Now with the management team of head coach Steven Pressley and David Longwell in place work is underway to rebuild the playing squad at Dens Park. A big part of that is ensuring the club captain sticks around and the Dark Blues are hopeful an agreement over an extension to his original two-year deal will be reached in the coming days. Dundee are also in talks with two other out-of-contract stars.
Conversation