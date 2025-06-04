Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon on 3 key qualities former team-mate Steven Pressley will bring to Dundee FC

Neil Lennon has tipped former Celtic team-mate Steven Pressley to bring an exciting brand of football to Dundee.

Pressley’s shock appointment as Dark Blues head coach this week – following the sacking of Tony Docherty last month – prompted fan fury.

But Dunfermline boss Lennon reckons the ex-Scotland stopper’s four-year spell as head of individual player development at English Premier League outfit Brentford will serve him well at Dens Park.

He said: “[Pressley] is a good coach. He’s worked with Brentford for a long time, with the players underneath the first-team.

“So, that’s a vast experience to have.

“Obviously, he’ll have contacts as well, good contacts in the game.

“And he’ll bring a brand of football that I think people will want to see.

“He’s intelligent, believe it or not! I think he’s a very good coach. I think it’s a really good appointment.”

Steven Pressley will be ‘hungry’ says Neil Lennon

The pair shared a dressing room at Parkhead during Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan’s time in the Hoops hotseat.

Lennon added: “Look, he [Pressley] has been out of the game, he’s hungry. I think he’ll want to make a statement.

“Obviously, Gordon knows him very well from his time at Celtic as well.

“I think he’s got a good presence and a good way about him, Steven. So, I wish him well.”