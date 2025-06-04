Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon on 3 key qualities former team-mate Steven Pressley will bring to Dundee FC

Neil Lennon has tipped former Celtic team-mate Steven Pressley to bring an exciting brand of football to Dundee.
Pressley’s shock appointment as Dark Blues head coach this week – following the sacking of Tony Docherty last month – prompted fan fury.
But Dunfermline boss Lennon reckons the ex-Scotland stopper’s four-year spell as head of individual player development at English Premier League outfit Brentford will serve him well at Dens Park.
He said: “[Pressley] is a good coach. He’s worked with Brentford for a long time, with the players underneath the first-team.
“So, that’s a vast experience to have.
“Obviously, he’ll have contacts as well, good contacts in the game.
“And he’ll bring a brand of football that I think people will want to see.
“He’s intelligent, believe it or not! I think he’s a very good coach. I think it’s a really good appointment.”
Steven Pressley will be ‘hungry’ says Neil Lennon
The pair shared a dressing room at Parkhead during Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan’s time in the Hoops hotseat.
Lennon added: “Look, he [Pressley] has been out of the game, he’s hungry. I think he’ll want to make a statement.
“Obviously, Gordon knows him very well from his time at Celtic as well.
“I think he’s got a good presence and a good way about him, Steven. So, I wish him well.”
