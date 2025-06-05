VIDEO: Watch as Dundee ace joins superstar Sergio Ramos at Monterrey training in Mexico

Dundee star Fin Robertson has been rubbing shoulders with footballing royalty after joining Sergio Ramos at Monterrey training.

The 22-year-old Dundonian travelled to Mexico this week to join up with Rayados as part of the strategic partnership between the two clubs.

That saw Robertson come face-to-face with former Real Madrid captain Ramos, whose honour roll includes four Champions League wins, multiple league titles with both Real and PSG as well as two Euro victories and a World Cup with Spain.

The 39-year-old signed for Monterrey in February and has scored four goals in his first nine matches for the Mexican side.

Also at Rayados are former Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos and ex-Real Madrid and Betis midfielder Sergio Canales.

As part of the alliance between Dundee and Monterrey, Mexican youngsters Cesar Garza and Chespi joined the Dee on loan in January.

But the partnership will also see players travel from Scotland to experience a bit of Mexican football.

On a visit to Dundee, Rayados officials identified Fin Robertson as a player they would like to see more of and invited the Scotland U/21 cap to join in training.

Robertson will be with Monterrey for the next fortnight before joining up with the Dark Blues again for pre-season training.

Watch below as Robertson takes on Monterrey.