VIDEO: Watch as Dundee ace joins superstar Sergio Ramos at Monterrey training in Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

VIDEO: Watch as Dundee ace joins superstar Sergio Ramos at Monterrey training in Mexico

The Dark Blues and Rayados teamed up as strategic partners last year.

By George Cran
Sergio Ramos and Fin Robertson
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos and Dundee star Fin Robertson trained together in Mexico

Dundee star Fin Robertson has been rubbing shoulders with footballing royalty after joining Sergio Ramos at Monterrey training.

The 22-year-old Dundonian travelled to Mexico this week to join up with Rayados as part of the strategic partnership between the two clubs.

That saw Robertson come face-to-face with former Real Madrid captain Ramos, whose honour roll includes four Champions League wins, multiple league titles with both Real and PSG as well as two Euro victories and a World Cup with Spain.

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos in training with Monterrey. Image: Monterrey CF
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos in training with Monterrey. Image: Monterrey CF

The 39-year-old signed for Monterrey in February and has scored four goals in his first nine matches for the Mexican side.

Also at Rayados are former Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos and ex-Real Madrid and Betis midfielder Sergio Canales.

As part of the alliance between Dundee and Monterrey, Mexican youngsters Cesar Garza and Chespi joined the Dee on loan in January.

But the partnership will also see players travel from Scotland to experience a bit of Mexican football.

Dundee star Fin Robertson travelled to Mexico to train with Monterrey alongside Sergio Ramos. Image: Monterrey CF
Dundee star Fin Robertson travelled to Mexico to train with Monterrey alongside Sergio Ramos. Image: Monterrey CF

On a visit to Dundee, Rayados officials identified Fin Robertson as a player they would like to see more of and invited the Scotland U/21 cap to join in training.

Robertson will be with Monterrey for the next fortnight before joining up with the Dark Blues again for pre-season training.

Watch below as Robertson takes on Monterrey.

More from Dundee FC

Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United last month. Image: SNS
Dundee chief John Nelms promises 'signings soon' and highlights Dens kid's 'bright future'
Steven Pressley on debut for Celtic in 2007 alongside team-mate Neil Lennon. Image: SNS
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon on 3 key qualities former team-mate Steven Pressley will bring…
Joe Shaughnessy
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee offer new contract to skipper Joe Shaughnessy
4
Scott Fraser was back out on the pitch for Dundee at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee star Scott Fraser vows to 'come back stronger' after injury hell
Ronan Hale
Dundee linked with swoop for Ross County marksman Ronan Hale
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
John Nelms targeting top six Premiership spot under new Dundee boss Steven Pressley
19
Graham Carey warming up before a game.
Graham Carey set to stay in Premiership but ex-St Johnstone star unlikely to follow…
Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley's Dundee to-do list: Squad building and winning over fans top new boss'…
4
New Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire
LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans shocked by Steven Pressley appointment could be set for even…
15
Steven Pressley's last manager job was at Carlisle in 2019. Image: Craig Zadoroznyj/ProSports/Shutterstock
Why Dundee appointed Steven Pressley
14

Conversation