Who is Dundee FC’s David Longwell? From teaching John McGinn the Cruyff turn to Red Bull swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Who is Dundee FC’s David Longwell? From teaching John McGinn the Cruyff turn to Red Bull swoop

The 51-year-old has spoken about his new role at Dens Park.

David Longwell
Dundee's new technical manager David Longwell. Image: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK
By George Cran

David Longwell’s career has taken him from Paisley to Orlando to New York to Shrewsbury, Burnley and Fylde over two decades of coaching.

Now he’s back in Scotland, taking on Dundee’s newly-created position as technical manager alongside new head coach Steven Pressley.

The 51-year-old from Renfrew has worked under coaches of the highest calibre – from Vincent Kompany to Jesse Marsch and Ralf Rangnick – and is credited with helping through Scotland internationals John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Lewis Morgan at St Mirren.

Who is David Longwell?

Longwell began his long career in academy football as a community coach at St Mirren before working his way up to head of youth development.

He had a brief spell as Gary Teale’s assistant as the Buddies failed in their battle against relegation from the top flight. Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin was a key man in the St Mirren team at the time.

David Longwell (right) stepped in as interim assistant to Gary Teale at St Mirren when Jim Goodwin (fourth from left) was a player.

During Longwell’s time in charge of the academy a host of first-team players emerged in Kenny McLean, Stephen Mallan, Sean Kelly, Jason Naismith, Jack Baird, Lewis Morgan and Kyle Magennis.

The star, though, was John McGinn, now a Scotland and Aston Villa hero.

McGinn said in 2021: “The youth coach at the time – David Longwell – he was my coach for 13 years.

“He stressed the importance of technique and if anyone remembers the old Love Street, they had an indoor 5-a-side park.

“It wasn’t massive so were just doing Cruyff and Zidane turns for three or four years.

“I now usually do it when I make a bad touch or something! But the amount of times I did that at St Mirren made it natural.”

David Longwell and John McGinn
Dundee’s David Longwell as St Mirren head of youth with John McGinn at an U/19 game in 2012.

USA and Red Bull

Longwell then left Paisley for Florida, joining Orlando City as their academy manager before being head-hunted by New York Red Bulls to head up their burgeoning youth setup.

Jesse Marsch was manager with future Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick calling the shots across the Red Bull group from RB Leipzig.

Longwell’s time in New York ended abruptly in 2018 with NYRB deciding to “part ways” before he returned to the UK with Shrewsbury Town.

His old boss from St Mirren, Brian Caldwell, was in charge of the Shrews where he also stepped up to first-team coaching under Steve Cotterill.

Burnley, Dundee’s strategic partners, came calling in 2023 and as academy boss he implemented the structure wanted by Vincent Kompany before he left for Bayern Munich.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. Image: PA
Vincent Kompany made a big impact at Burnley. Image: PA

However, he resigned from the Clarets in August 2024 amid claims he sent a scathing assessment of the club’s first-team squad to the wrong WhatsApp group.

Longwell and Burnley have never commented publicly on his exit.

In January 2025 he arrived at National League strugglers AFC Fylde as assistant to former England international Kevin Phillips. Phillips would be sacked in February with Longwell and Chris Neal taking interim charge but unable to keep the club up.

Things ended amicably at Fylde, leaving Longwell free to join Dundee in their new-look approach.

How did Longwell get Dundee job?

From the outside, Dundee were looking for a new manager after the sacking of Tony Docherty.

The inside approach was different, though. It would be a head coach coming in and a new role created.

The Dark Blues went looking for someone to fill the newly-created technical manager role and approached Longwell.

“I think they were looking to bring someone in who has got maybe the skillset that I possess,” he told DeeTV.

“When you’re looking for a head coach to be really focused on individuals, it’s very hard.

“Managers or head coaches, their main thing is to try and win games of football and the pressures of that can be quite high.

Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are looking for a new manager. Image: SNS.
Dundee chief John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS

“I think they’re looking for someone who can really focus on the players to support the manager so that it doesn’t just have to be his sole responsibility.

“It’s a really interesting move from the football club.

“That then is what will make the team better because if every individual becomes better then the team becomes better.

“I think it’s only going to benefit the club.

“They identified myself, I’ve been at Burnley before and I think I’ve done a good job when I was in there.

“They’ve obviously got connections with Burnley.

“Dundee asked to speak to me and it was a really interesting conversation, something I was really excited about.

“They are trying to develop the club, develop the team, try to link everything together.

“I’ve done that at a lot of clubs before.”

What will a technical manager do?

Longwell will answer to technical director Gordon Strachan in the new chain of command at Dundee.

But he will also help with recruitment and support head coach Steven Pressley in first-team training.

However, Longwell admits the exact nature of his role will evolve over time.

“I think it’ll be quite fluid. I’ll probably take on a lot of different things,” he added.

“At the moment I’m helping with recruitment.

“Between Gordon [Strachan] and Billy [Kirkwood], they’re doing a lot of work within that along with John [Nelms] and Steven [Pressley] will have an influence in that as well.

“So I’m trying to help with that as one part of the role.

Steven Pressley is Dundee’s new head coach. Image: Craig Zadoroznyj/ProSports/Shutterstock

“From a day-to-day basis once the season gets going I think it’ll be a case of whenever the manager’s planning training it will be a case of assisting wherever he wants.

“Every head coach or manager will be slightly different in how they want training to be so I think my role day-to-day will be what he wants me to do.

“Over and above that it’s then looking at those individuals within training – how do we try and develop them.

“Then over and above the main team training it’s how do you try and implement different structures and strategies and different things that you can actually work with players.

“That might be analysis. It might be on the pitch. It might be in the gym.

“So, it’s really to try and tailor that to each player.

“I think day-to-day it’ll be very flexible and there’ll be a lot of work entailed in it.

“I’m never shy of putting the work in to try to get the very best out of people.

“It’s not going to happen overnight. It will take a bit of time for that to happen.

“There’ll be small differences that you’ll see and then hopefully over a period of time, you’ll see bigger differences.”

More from Dundee FC

Sergio Ramos and Fin Robertson
Watch as Dundee ace joins superstar Sergio Ramos at Monterrey training in Mexico
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United last month. Image: SNS
Dundee chief John Nelms promises 'signings soon' and highlights Dens kid's 'bright future'
Steven Pressley on debut for Celtic in 2007 alongside team-mate Neil Lennon. Image: SNS
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon on 3 key qualities former team-mate Steven Pressley will bring…
Joe Shaughnessy
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee offer new contract to skipper Joe Shaughnessy
4
Scott Fraser was back out on the pitch for Dundee at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee star Scott Fraser vows to 'come back stronger' after injury hell
2
Ronan Hale
Dundee linked with swoop for Ross County marksman Ronan Hale
3
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
John Nelms targeting top six Premiership spot under new Dundee boss Steven Pressley
20
Graham Carey warming up before a game.
Graham Carey set to stay in Premiership but ex-St Johnstone star unlikely to follow…
Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley's Dundee to-do list: Squad building and winning over fans top new boss'…
4
New Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire
LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans shocked by Steven Pressley appointment could be set for even…
15

Conversation