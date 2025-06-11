Ryan Astley reflects on ‘challenging’ Dundee campaign as he hails influence of key Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Astley reflects on ‘challenging’ Dundee campaign as he hails influence of key Dee

The young defender finished the campaign in a new position.

Dundee's Ryan Astley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Ryan Astley insists the sharp learning curve of his first full season at Dundee has made him a better player.

The former Wales U/21 captain played an important role in the Dark Blues avoiding relegation last term.

Going into the post-split matches, the Dee were sitting in the relegation play-off spot before securing safety on the final day of the campaign.

Manager Tony Docherty would lose his job a day later but it was Astley who was relied upon to fill in for the injured Jordan McGhee in the final few games.

That’s despite the young centre-back having never played at right-back in his senior career.

“There were ups and downs,” the defender said.

Dundee's Ryan Astley gets to grips with Rangers striker Hamza Igamane. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
“I have enjoyed playing right-back towards the end, who knows if that is a new position?

“I’ve enjoyed it but it has been tough. I have learned a lot about myself this year.

“I’ve learned how to deal with big pressure games for the club, how to manage that, what to do the night before and stuff like that.

“How to ensure you are going out there fully confident and ready.

“I’ve done a lot of work away from the pitch and that has helped me.

“I think I’ve matured as a player and as a person.

“That’s down to coming up here and playing.”

Learning a new position

Astley had been a youth player at Everton before being spotted by Dundee.

He hadn’t made a first-team appearance for the Toffees but had spent time in League One with Accrington Stanley, playing just over half-a-season before injury struck.

So this past campaign was his first full season of first-team football.

He admits it’s been a learning curve but one that will stand him in good stead for what comes in the future.

Ryan Astley netted his first Dundee goal. Image: SNS
“It was a challenging season,” Astley admitted.

“We were unlucky with injuries and things but overall we conceded too many goals.

“We scored a good amount, Si Murray was on fire, but we conceded too many and that’s been the downfall.

“I’ve enjoyed learning right-back. I played there when I was 17, 18 at Everton but in men’s football it is my first time there.

“I’m loving it. I’m learning.

“It helps when you have Joe Shaughnessy next to you, you can’t switch off. He’s a massive help. He’s been there and done it.

“I’ve not really been one-v-one defending before so it’s been good to learn that.

“You always want to get better.”

Conversation