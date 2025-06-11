Ryan Astley reflects on ‘challenging’ Dundee campaign as he hails influence of key Dee

Ryan Astley insists the sharp learning curve of his first full season at Dundee has made him a better player.

The former Wales U/21 captain played an important role in the Dark Blues avoiding relegation last term.

Going into the post-split matches, the Dee were sitting in the relegation play-off spot before securing safety on the final day of the campaign.

Manager Tony Docherty would lose his job a day later but it was Astley who was relied upon to fill in for the injured Jordan McGhee in the final few games.

That’s despite the young centre-back having never played at right-back in his senior career.

“There were ups and downs,” the defender said.

“I have enjoyed playing right-back towards the end, who knows if that is a new position?

“I’ve enjoyed it but it has been tough. I have learned a lot about myself this year.

“I’ve learned how to deal with big pressure games for the club, how to manage that, what to do the night before and stuff like that.

“How to ensure you are going out there fully confident and ready.

“I’ve done a lot of work away from the pitch and that has helped me.

“I think I’ve matured as a player and as a person.

“That’s down to coming up here and playing.”

Learning a new position

Astley had been a youth player at Everton before being spotted by Dundee.

He hadn’t made a first-team appearance for the Toffees but had spent time in League One with Accrington Stanley, playing just over half-a-season before injury struck.

So this past campaign was his first full season of first-team football.

He admits it’s been a learning curve but one that will stand him in good stead for what comes in the future.

“It was a challenging season,” Astley admitted.

“We were unlucky with injuries and things but overall we conceded too many goals.

“We scored a good amount, Si Murray was on fire, but we conceded too many and that’s been the downfall.

“I’ve enjoyed learning right-back. I played there when I was 17, 18 at Everton but in men’s football it is my first time there.

“I’m loving it. I’m learning.

“It helps when you have Joe Shaughnessy next to you, you can’t switch off. He’s a massive help. He’s been there and done it.

“I’ve not really been one-v-one defending before so it’s been good to learn that.

“You always want to get better.”