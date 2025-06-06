Dundee’s backroom rebuild under Steven Pressley: What do Dee want from new coaches?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s backroom rebuild under Steven Pressley: What do Dee want from new coaches?

The Dark Blues are busy with summer recruitment on and off the field.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley is the new Dundee head coach. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Dundee’s summer rebuild is continuing after the Dark Blues set out their requirements to be part of Steven Pressley’s backroom staff.

The Dens Park ripped up their old model and started afresh after manager Tony Docherty’s sacking at the end of last season.

Pressley is now in place as head coach with David Longwell taking on the role of technical manager.

Also leaving with Docherty were assistant boss Stuart Taylor, goalkeeping coach Alan Combe and head of performance Graeme Henderson.

Pressley will appoint a No 2 in the near future while the club have advertised for a new goalie coach as well as a performance and conditioning coach.

So what are the Dee looking for in those roles?

Goalkeeping coach

Dundee goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson.
Dundee are looking for a new coach to work with goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson.

Any football fan can guess what a club wants a goalkeeping coach to do, it’s in the name – make goalkeepers better.

But there are some details in the job description that are a little more interesting.

Essential for the job is a UEFA B Licence and UEFA A Goalkeeping coaching licence, the need to use data analysis and experience of coaching goalies.

The job ad, though, shows the new coach will be asked for input on summer transfer business.

“Identification and analysis of emerging and established goalkeepers that meet the club’s strategic vision” and to “develop and maintain strong relationships with clubs, agents and other influential contacts within the game to assist the goalkeeping department” are expectations within the role.

On top of that, a “proven track record of being part of successful GK recruitment (purchases or loan agreements),” is a desirable ability as is providing “insight and competitive advantage in player recruitment and negotiations for goalkeeping department”.

Providing scouting reports on potential goalkeeper signings is also a must.

Performance and conditioning coach

Dundee players warm up last season – new coaches will be putting them through their paces this coming campaign. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock

This role focuses more on the physical condition of players at Dundee and is expected to “drive high standards…to ensure a high-performance culture”.

Daily improvement of all players and staff are expected, helping develop injury prevention strategies and working with the club’s medical staff is too after the past season was beset by injury problems across the first-team squad.

Academic qualifications are required, including a postgraduate in sports science, as well as proven record of working with elite footballers.

“Ability to inspire those under his/her command” and possessing a “growth mindset” are also requirements.

An input on transfer dealings is also a desirable quality with a busy summer of recruitment ahead for the Dark Blues.

More from Dundee FC

David Longwell
Who is Dundee FC's David Longwell? From teaching John McGinn the Cruyff turn to…
Sergio Ramos and Fin Robertson
Watch as Dundee ace joins superstar Sergio Ramos at Monterrey training in Mexico
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United last month. Image: SNS
Dundee chief John Nelms promises 'signings soon' and highlights Dens kid's 'bright future'
Steven Pressley on debut for Celtic in 2007 alongside team-mate Neil Lennon. Image: SNS
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon on 3 key qualities former team-mate Steven Pressley will bring…
Joe Shaughnessy
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee offer new contract to skipper Joe Shaughnessy
4
Scott Fraser was back out on the pitch for Dundee at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee star Scott Fraser vows to 'come back stronger' after injury hell
2
Ronan Hale
Dundee linked with swoop for Ross County marksman Ronan Hale
3
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
John Nelms targeting top six Premiership spot under new Dundee boss Steven Pressley
20
Graham Carey warming up before a game.
Graham Carey set to stay in Premiership but ex-St Johnstone star unlikely to follow…
Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley's Dundee to-do list: Squad building and winning over fans top new boss'…
4

Conversation