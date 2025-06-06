Dundee’s backroom rebuild under Steven Pressley: What do Dee want from new coaches?

Dundee’s summer rebuild is continuing after the Dark Blues set out their requirements to be part of Steven Pressley’s backroom staff.

The Dens Park ripped up their old model and started afresh after manager Tony Docherty’s sacking at the end of last season.

Pressley is now in place as head coach with David Longwell taking on the role of technical manager.

Also leaving with Docherty were assistant boss Stuart Taylor, goalkeeping coach Alan Combe and head of performance Graeme Henderson.

Pressley will appoint a No 2 in the near future while the club have advertised for a new goalie coach as well as a performance and conditioning coach.

So what are the Dee looking for in those roles?

Goalkeeping coach

Any football fan can guess what a club wants a goalkeeping coach to do, it’s in the name – make goalkeepers better.

But there are some details in the job description that are a little more interesting.

Essential for the job is a UEFA B Licence and UEFA A Goalkeeping coaching licence, the need to use data analysis and experience of coaching goalies.

The job ad, though, shows the new coach will be asked for input on summer transfer business.

“Identification and analysis of emerging and established goalkeepers that meet the club’s strategic vision” and to “develop and maintain strong relationships with clubs, agents and other influential contacts within the game to assist the goalkeeping department” are expectations within the role.

On top of that, a “proven track record of being part of successful GK recruitment (purchases or loan agreements),” is a desirable ability as is providing “insight and competitive advantage in player recruitment and negotiations for goalkeeping department”.

Providing scouting reports on potential goalkeeper signings is also a must.

Performance and conditioning coach

This role focuses more on the physical condition of players at Dundee and is expected to “drive high standards…to ensure a high-performance culture”.

Daily improvement of all players and staff are expected, helping develop injury prevention strategies and working with the club’s medical staff is too after the past season was beset by injury problems across the first-team squad.

Academic qualifications are required, including a postgraduate in sports science, as well as proven record of working with elite footballers.

“Ability to inspire those under his/her command” and possessing a “growth mindset” are also requirements.

An input on transfer dealings is also a desirable quality with a busy summer of recruitment ahead for the Dark Blues.