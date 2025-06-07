Dundee’s biggest transfer needs in summer rebuild

Dundee have a major summer rebuild in front of them.

Off the field that has already begun with the new-look structure seeing Steven Pressley take over as head coach.

Backroom changes will take place behind the scenes. The rebuild on the field, though, will be front and centre for the club’s fans to assess.

So what can we expect from Dundee’s summer transfer business?

OUTS

Dundee have a small squad as it is with just 12 players signed up for the new season.

Talks are under way with Joe Shaughnessy and two other out-of-contract stars.

But with any new managerial team arriving there is likely to be movements in both directions.

The squad has a lot of central defenders in it right now – five of the 12 signed players play there and Shaughnessy could join them.

Pressley was a former centre-back himself and will know exactly what he wants from that part of the pitch.

After last season’s atrocious defensive record, the club will certainly want improvements in that position.

If new players are to come in, current players will need to leave permanently or on loan.

The other part of the squad where Dundee are strong is in the goalkeeping department with Trevor Carson, Jon McCracken and Harry Sharp on the books.

McCracken will want to be playing next season, however. After the taste of a Scotland call-up last term and national team boss Steve Clarke admitting a lack of goalkeeping options, the door is open for McCracken at international level.

It won’t stay open if he’s on the bench again. If Pressley goes with Carson as his No 1, McCracken may look elsewhere.

INS

Know-how

Dundee had one of the youngest squads in the Premiership last season.

Of the seven defenders currently signed, six are 23 or under.

Youth is a virtue but experience is crucial in a defence. Last season the absence of that was clear with Shaughnessy out long term and Clark Robertson struggling at times.

One of the most experienced and dependable players has also left in Jordan McGhee.

Adding more know-how at the back is required.

Drey Wright is a player expected to arrive ahead of pre-season and will help to bring some of that to the squad.

He’s also versatile like McGhee and can play full-back, wing-back and in midfield.

Power

Dundee also need to add some muscle.

As much as the defence was at fault last term, defensively the midfield was an issue. In some games overpowered, in others there was just too much open space to cover.

The latter can be solved through tactics and training, the former needs additions.

St Mirren should be an example to follow with Stephen Robinson keeping them in the top six season after season.

Their entire team is big but the midfield in particular is strong and athletic. Ex-Dee Mark O’Hara and Killian Phillips are perfect for the Premiership.

Dundee haven’t had anything like that for years with Mo Sylla the only one bringing a physical edge to the middle of the park over the past two seasons.

Josh Mulligan brought running power but he is expected to depart this summer.

At one point last term they fielded a midfield three of Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson and Cesar Garza. All have their qualities but are not physically imposing.

Adding some physicality to the middle of the park will be required.

Versatility

Last season’s squad was one built to play in a back-three formation, hence the number of centre-back options.

When the 3-4-1-2 that Tony Docherty wanted to play failed to yield results, the switch to 4-3-3 eventually saw the team safe.

However, the imbalance in the squad was clear with too many defenders and not enough wing options.

Being able to switch between systems smoothly is a must going forward.

Support for Simon Murray

Dundee have a star striker in their squad. But he needs help.

Murray is the only frontman currently on the books, he was the only No 9 fit and available for chunks of last season, too.

He still has plenty of gas left in the tank but he’s also a year older.

Dundee need to find a foil for Murray. Whether that is a striker who drops deep or a forward who can play multiple attacking positions.

Again, a physical presence would make sense. Curtis Main left in January and was never replaced.

The Dee have been linked with interest in Ross County star Ronan Hale which shows the level of player they want to attract.

The numbers are clear, though.

Cameron, Main, Seun Adewumi and Seb Palmer-Houlden scored 34 goals between them last season.

None will be at the club next term – goals are the most important asset to find in this summer’s transfer frenzy.

Squad signed for next season

Goalkeepers: Jon McCracken, Trevor Carson, Harry Sharp

Defenders: Ethan Ingram, Clark Robertson, Ryan Astley, Imari Samuels, Billy Koumetio, Luke Graham, Aaron Donnelly.

Midfielders: Fin Robertson, Cesar Garza (loan until January), Victor Lopez (loan until January).

Forwards: Simon Murray

Possible contract extensions

Defenders: Joe Shaughnessy, Antonio Portales

Midfielders: Josh Mulligan, Scott Fraser, Mo Sylla

Forwards: Scott Tiffoney, Charlie Reilly