EXCLUSIVE: Scott Fraser sets record straight over Dundee injury as he opens up on Tony Docherty apology and what comes next

Scott Fraser admits his time at Dundee has been a disaster.

But he’s keen to try again after undergoing surgery once more to finally sort the problem that has dogged him since October.

Fraser is in the final few days of his one-year deal at Dens Park and says there is interest from “five or six” clubs ahead of the new season.

Whether the new campaign sees him still with his hometown club or elsewhere will have to wait, however.

Getting back on his feet and able to train properly without pain is his immediate focus.

That’s after seven months of massive frustration following initial surgery to mend a groin problem picked up at Motherwell last October.

‘Never got chance to heal’

Fraser spoke exclusively with Courier Sport to explain exactly what happened.

“Quite quickly after the first op, when we started the rehab, I was feeling pain that I hadn’t had before,” he said.

“I was told it was probably just from the operation, wait until it settles down.

“That went on for six weeks-plus but I was meant to be back after six weeks.

“My groin is OK, I feel OK, the hernia feels fine but there’s still pain.

“So I went to another surgeon and they found I had quite severe nerve damage from the first operation.

“That continued until the second operation last week.

“I would see headlines saying I was injured again or I’d broken down. That was frustrating because I would have had to have been back first for me to break down again.

“I just never got the chance to heal.

“I tried to train when we knew I’d need something fixed at the end of the season. That was my choice because I was desperate to play and to help the team as much as I could.

“But with nerve pain there isn’t really much you can do for it. You can’t ice it. You can’t rest it.

“And, particularly being in my groin, anytime I try to pass the ball or open up my stride, it was just too painful.

“I could just be in the house, on the carpet with my daughter, and I could move like the smallest movement.

“And then that’d be me for the next two, three hours in pain.

“And then the same in training. Three or four times I tried to train through it, but I’d get a clicking sensation. And then there would be bleeding and the bruising that was a bit mental really.”

Fresh op

After returning to the Dundee squad for the final few matches of the season, playing twice as a substitute, Fraser went under the knife once more last week.

And the early signs are good.

“I went to see Professor Schilders in London, I knew a couple of boys from Ipswich who had been to him,” Fraser added.

“He diagnosed it quite quickly and I had the operation last week.

“I am feeling a bit better. I’m feeling a lot less pain now than what I was after the first operation.

“I could barely stand up after the first operation. Whereas now I’m sort of back on my feet going out on walks.

“So I’m hoping that it has helped me.”

Tony Docherty

Speaking to Courier Sport after his return to the side at Hearts in April, Fraser was confident he’d be staying on at Dundee for a second season.

However, manager Tony Docherty was sacked less than 24 hours after the campaign ended with a new structure in place with Steven Pressley as head coach.

“I’ve spoken to the manager [Tony Docherty],” Fraser revealed.

“I apologised to him. I feel a bit of responsibility because I wasn’t fit – I do feel if I had been fit I’d be able to help a lot.

“And I know how much effort and work he put into getting the club to agree my deal eventually.

“And then for me to only be able to start one game, and not be able to help in the bad moments.

“I feel genuinely bad for that.

“The season for me was a disaster, really.”

What next at Dundee?

So what next? Has there been word from Dundee?

“We’ve not had any conversations since the manager lost his job. That was a bit of a bombshell because I think the plan was they wanted me.

“I think the idea still is they would like me to go in and get fit and train with them during pre-season.

“I think it is planned that we do have a conversation.

“But right now I’m really not jumping at anything, just focusing on making sure that I get this right.

“So that’s the plan over the next few weeks, just to take it easy.

“I’d be open to staying at Dundee mostly because of how last season went.

“Obviously, the excitement of coming home and starting to get fit then ending up with the injury that should have been a six-week thing but ended up six or seven months.

“It’s definitely something that I plan on speaking to them about and seeing what the plan is.”

‘Teams have reached out’

There are other options, however.

Fraser added: “My phone has been busy, particularly after I put the post out after my surgery.

“I’ve had coaches and managers on and my agent has said there are quite a few teams saying they’d be happy to have me in for pre-season.

“So that’s been quite heartwarming. I can’t lie, there was a bit of worry in terms of people thinking, ‘oh is Scotty injured again?’

“Whereas, it wasn’t a case of he’s injured again, it was a case of he never actually got the chance to get fit from the surgery.

“So that’s been quite positive. Five or six teams have reached out.

“So it’s just about me now just focusing on making sure that I heal the best I can and then be ready for any opportunities that come.”

Russell Martin influence

Fitness is not his only focus, however.

Now back in his hometown of Dundee, Fraser is keen to give something back.

Aged 30, the midfielder still has plenty of time left as a player. But coaching has been calling for some time.

And that has seen Fraser start up the Control Football Academy, helped by one current Dundee player and one former Dundee player.

Fraser admits he caught the coaching bug down south when managed by recently-appointed Rangers manager Russell Martin.

“Coaching and management is always something I’d been interested in, particularly after I worked with Russell Martin at MK Dons. I really enjoyed his training and coaching methods,” Fraser added.

“And then I went to Ipswich and worked with Kieran McKenna. His coaching I really enjoyed.

“There were good coaches at Charlton, too, and I just started to pick up little bits. I really enjoy doing video analysis and working on the tactical side of the game.

Hometown pride

“I want to play as long as I can but coming home it was always in my mind to get into coaching and I thought the best way was to open up my own academy.

“It means a lot to me to do it in Dundee, being able to give as much help to younger players as I can.

“We are trying to make it as elite standard as we can with help in nutrition, athletic development, analysis work and stuff like that.

“Little things that doesn’t happen much at grassroots.

“Trying to help get kids ready because there are lots of good players in grassroots who haven’t been noticed yet.

“It’s something I’ve really enjoyed. We’ve only been going a month now but the turnout’s been really good.

“We do kids from five years-old to 15 and we’ve got Trevor Carson in doing the goalkeepers which is great. Lewis Toshney, too, has been really good.

“We’ve also got Laura Boag, Arbroath Women’s player/manager to do the girls side of things and Leigh Kingston, who is Brechin development manager.

“Feedback from parents has been really good. It’s been positive. I think people just appreciate that we are genuinely trying to help.”

Control Football Academy can be contacted at info@controlfootballacademy.com