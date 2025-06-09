EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dundee FC stadium decision timeline revealed as Kingsway plans given boost

A decision on the proposed new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown Park is not expected to be made until August at the earliest.

The Dark Blues submitted a planning in principle application seeking permission for the new 12,500-seater ground to Dundee City Council last February.

But it has been hit by a series of delays, with the issue of traffic management proving a roadblock for Dens chiefs thus far.

The fate of the application lies with the local authority’s planning committee, who typically meet every month.

But it’s understood the plans won’t be heard at the next meeting on Monday June 16, with the council needing time to compile a report on the submissions from Dark Blue Property Holdings, the company set up by Dundee supremos Tim Keyes and John Nelms for the project.

The council will then break for the summer recess in July before business resumes in August.

It is understood the Dark Blues hope there could be a specially-convened meeting before then to review the plans.

Dundee Stadium plans hopes given boost

Hopes of a green light being given to take the project to the next stage have, though, been given a boost after an independent review into new plans over the Kingsway issue raised no new issues.

Last month Dark Blue Property Holdings submitted fresh plans for a new junction allowing access to the stadium from the A90.

The junction would be positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout, providing access to the southern edge of the stadium site.

Its design was drafted by transport consultancy experts Systra, who are working on behalf of Dark Blue Property Holdings.

Now an audit by independent firm Drummond Black Consulting Ltd has accepted the updated design.

The new plans will see the junction moved 40 metres, new speed limit signs, the merging lane lengthened and a pedestrian route moved.

The road safety audit said: “We have had an initial review of this and note that these mainly address points raised in our audit as well as addressing the comments from Transport Scotland.

“At this stage we would not expect to raise any additional problems within an audit relating to this amended design.

“As this is a Stage 1 audit, we have would have the opportunity to further comment on the design following the completion of the detailed design as part of the Stage 2 Safety Audit.”

If approved, the development could also include a hotel, up to 183 homes and a crematorium.