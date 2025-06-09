EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dundee FC stadium decision timeline revealed as Kingsway plans given boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dundee FC stadium decision timeline revealed as Kingsway plans given boost

Dark Blues owners submitted plans last February.

Camperdown Park stadium image
An image of what the new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown Park could look like. Image: Holmes Miller
By George Cran

A decision on the proposed new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown Park is not expected to be made until August at the earliest.

The Dark Blues submitted a planning in principle application seeking permission for the new 12,500-seater ground to Dundee City Council last February.

But it has been hit by a series of delays, with the issue of traffic management proving a roadblock for Dens chiefs thus far.

The fate of the application lies with the local authority’s planning committee, who typically meet every month.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee FC owners Tim Keyes (right) and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

But it’s understood the plans won’t be heard at the next meeting on Monday June 16, with the council needing time to compile a report on the submissions from Dark Blue Property Holdings, the company set up by Dundee supremos Tim Keyes and John Nelms for the project.

The council will then break for the summer recess in July before business resumes in August.

It is understood the Dark Blues hope there could be a specially-convened meeting before then to review the plans.

Dundee Stadium plans hopes given boost

Hopes of a green light being given to take the project to the next stage have, though, been given a boost after an independent review into new plans over the Kingsway issue raised no new issues.

Last month Dark Blue Property Holdings submitted fresh plans for a new junction allowing access to the stadium from the A90.

The junction would be positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout, providing access to the southern edge of the stadium site.

A revised traffic management plan for Dundee FC’s new stadium has been lodged. Image: Systra

Its design was drafted by transport consultancy experts Systra, who are working on behalf of Dark Blue Property Holdings.

Now an audit by independent firm Drummond Black Consulting Ltd has accepted the updated design.

The new plans will see the junction moved 40 metres, new speed limit signs, the merging lane lengthened and a pedestrian route moved.

The road safety audit said: “We have had an initial review of this and note that these mainly address points raised in our audit as well as addressing the comments from Transport Scotland.

“At this stage we would not expect to raise any additional problems within an audit relating to this amended design.

“As this is a Stage 1 audit, we have would have the opportunity to further comment on the design following the completion of the detailed design as part of the Stage 2 Safety Audit.”

If approved, the development could also include a hotel, up to 183 homes and a crematorium.

Conversation