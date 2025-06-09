LEE WILKIE: Why is Dundee keeper Jon McCracken not in Scotland squad?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why is Dundee keeper Jon McCracken not in Scotland squad?

The national team is struggling for goalies.

Jon McCracken was part of the Scotland squad last September. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

A penny for Jon McCracken’s thoughts when watching Scotland over the past few days.

The Scotland goalkeeping situation is a complete mess right now.

I feel for the Dundee goalie because he must be hugely frustrated when a player who has played nine minutes of first-team football in the past season gets in ahead of him.

Yes, McCracken has been out of the Dundee team for a while but he played 16 Premiership matches for the Dark Blues last season.

That’s more than all three goalkeepers in the squad for the Liechtenstein game.

And he did well enough to earn a call-up to the Scotland squad in September.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
He’s not become a bad keeper since then – if he was good enough then, he’s good enough now to be in the squad ahead of the younger guys.

Pivotal season

It must be a massive frustration for players pushing to get into the international setup to see players called up by Steve Clarke even if they aren’t playing at club level.

It’s clear Clarke is annoyed by the lack of options in goal.

What is also clear is there are opportunities for guys like McCracken to force their way in.

This will be a pivotal season for the young Dundee goalie.

