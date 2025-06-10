Dundee FC: Key dates for Dark Blues ahead of 2025/26 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee FC: Key dates for Dark Blues ahead of 2025/26 campaign

Steven Pressley's tenure at Dens Park is ready to begin.

By George Cran
Dens Park
Dundee FC's Dens Park home. Image: SNS

Dundee will have a new look about them in the season ahead as Steven Pressley takes charge.

The Dark Blues go into the 2025/26 campaign with a new man at the helm for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

There will be a freshness about the squad, too, with plenty of arrivals expected over the coming weeks.

The new season begins in just over a month’s time with the Premier Sports Cup before league action swings back into gear in August.

Courier Sport has all the important dates you need ahead of the new campaign.

Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

Dundee FC 2025/26 key dates

Monday June 16: Scottish transfer window opens

Friday June 20: Premiership fixtures released

Saturday June 28: First pre-season fixture – Arbroath v Dundee. 3pm kick off.

Friday July 4: Early Bird season ticket window ends

Saturday July 5: Full-price season tickets on sale

Saturday July 5: Pre-season friendly – Brechin City v Dundee. 3pm kick off.

Saturday July 12: Premier Sports Cup kicks off – Dundee v Airdrieonians. 3pm kick off.

Saturday July 19: PS Cup – Alloa Athletic v Dundee. 3pm kick off.

Tuesday July 22: PS Cup – Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee. 7.45pm kick off.

Saturday July 26: PS Cup – Dundee v Montrose. 3pm kick off.

Saturday & Sunday, August 2&3: Premiership opening weekend

Saturday & Sunday, August 16 & 17: Premier Sports Cup second round ties

Monday, September 1: Scottish transfer window closes at 7pm.

