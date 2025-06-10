Dundee FC: Key dates for Dark Blues ahead of 2025/26 campaign

Dundee will have a new look about them in the season ahead as Steven Pressley takes charge.

The Dark Blues go into the 2025/26 campaign with a new man at the helm for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

There will be a freshness about the squad, too, with plenty of arrivals expected over the coming weeks.

The new season begins in just over a month’s time with the Premier Sports Cup before league action swings back into gear in August.

Courier Sport has all the important dates you need ahead of the new campaign.

Dundee FC 2025/26 key dates

Monday June 16: Scottish transfer window opens

Friday June 20: Premiership fixtures released

Saturday June 28: First pre-season fixture – Arbroath v Dundee. 3pm kick off.

Friday July 4: Early Bird season ticket window ends

Saturday July 5: Full-price season tickets on sale

Saturday July 5: Pre-season friendly – Brechin City v Dundee. 3pm kick off.

Saturday July 12: Premier Sports Cup kicks off – Dundee v Airdrieonians. 3pm kick off.

Saturday July 19: PS Cup – Alloa Athletic v Dundee. 3pm kick off.

Tuesday July 22: PS Cup – Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee. 7.45pm kick off.

Saturday July 26: PS Cup – Dundee v Montrose. 3pm kick off.

Saturday & Sunday, August 2&3: Premiership opening weekend

Saturday & Sunday, August 16 & 17: Premier Sports Cup second round ties

Monday, September 1: Scottish transfer window closes at 7pm.