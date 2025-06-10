Jason Cummings relives aftermath of Open Goal Live controversy that ended Dundee career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Cummings relives aftermath of Open Goal Live controversy that ended Dundee career

The former Dark Blues striker has discussed the end of his time at Dens Park.

Jason Cummings performs his trademark 'Joker' celebration after scoring for Dundee against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jason Cummings has opened up on the Open Goal Live storm that triggered the end of his Dundee career.

After signing from Shrewsbury Town in January 2021, the 29-year-old striker notched 14 goals in 36 appearances for the Dee until a controversial appearance on stage at the Hydro in Glasgow the following December.

Less than 48 hours before Dundee were due to face Hearts in the Premiership, Cummings, dressed as the Joker from Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’, was featured in a live show staged by popular Scottish football podcast Open Goal.

Cummings admitted to having “a few drinks” to settle his nerves before sharing the stage with Graeme Souness and Paolo Di Canio and footage from the event quickly went viral on social media.

The following morning, after turning up for training at Dens Park, the ex-Hibs hit man was sent home by furious Dee boss James McPake, then saw his contract ripped up.

Speaking on the latest edition of Open Goal, Cummings, now starring and winning multiple titles in India, lifted the lid on his feelings around the incident, and insisted he never wanted to leave Dundee.

“At the time at Dundee, I wasn’t playing, so I thought it wouldn’t be a problem,” he said.

“It was the next day when I went in. I was alright to train. But see if I’d never [been on stage at the Hydro], if I’d been in the house, nobody would have known.

“Because everyone saw it, Jazza [James McPake] was fuming.

“It’s not a big deal. See if that was in Australia or somewhere like that, nothing would have happened.

“They all love all that stuff – off the pitch, do what you want, as long as you play at the weekend and you do well, you score, then it is what it is.

“When I left Dundee that time, when Jazza sent me home, my old man phoned me halfway through the drive home and he’s like: ‘What have you done? Have you been sent home?’

“It was in the paper before I even got home! That’s what’s killed me, it’s not in-house, it’s been in the paper that I’ve been let go. That killed me.

“I said to Dundee I didn’t want to leave. I was happy. I was top scorer, training unreal, the best trainer, flying.

Jason Cummings’ spell with Dundee was shorter than he wanted it to be at the time. Image: SNS

“But Jazza just made his mind up and that was it done.

“After that, with Australia, having two years there, then India, none of that would have happened otherwise, because I really did want to stay.”

Cumming signed for Australian side Central Coast Mariners after leaving Dundee and was part of the Socceroos’ squad for the World Cup in 2022.

After helping the Mariners to glory in the A-League grand final in 2023, he moved to India with Kolkata-based Mohun Bagan, whom he helped to lift last season’s ISL League Shield before claiming victory in the ISL grand final.

Conversation