Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Drey Wright: What can Dundee fans expect from former St Johnstone favourite?

Family pedigree, an internet hoax, injury issues and a man for all positions - the lowdown on the new Dee.

Drey Wright signs for Dundee. Image: David Young.
Drey Wright signs for Dundee. Image: David Young.
By George Cran

Dundee’s summer transfer business has kicked off.

The Steven Pressley era has begun with a double arrival as Drey Wright joins Paul Digby in signing up at Dens Park.

The former has swapped the blue of St Johnstone for the dark blue of Dundee, the free transfer signing a two-year deal at Dens Park.

And he has a message for the Dark Blues faithful.

“As soon as I knew of the interest I was keen on the move and I spoke to a few people at the club and I’m really happy to get it over the line now,” Wright said.

“The move just felt right, I spoke to Gordon Strachan a few times and I felt it was a good fit with me for this time and I’m excited about the direction the club is going.

“My message to the Dundee supporters would be just to back us and for me personally to show me some faith at the start and I can repay that.

Drey Wright
Drey Wright signed a two-year deal at Dundee. Image: David Young

“The game is made a lot easier if your fans are onside.

“I’ve noticed that strong support playing at Dens over the years, it’s hard for the opposition when the Dundee fans are right behind the team, so I would just ask the fans to back us as much as you can.”

The 30-year-old is an experienced man at Premiership level – what can Dundee fans expect from Wright this season?

Career path

Dundee’s newest signing comes from footballing stock – his father Jermaine Wright was a key part of George Burley’s excellent Ipswich Town side that finished fifth in the Premier League in 2001.

Signed as a replacement for Kieron Dyer, Wright Snr would later play for Leeds and Southampton in the Championship.

Jermaine Wright
Drey Wright’s father Jermaine in action as Ipswich win the First Division play-off at Wembley. Image: Andrew Cowie/Shutterstock

However, despite what Wikipedia says, Wright Snr is NOT a cousin of Arsenal legend Ian Wright with Dundee’s Drey laughing off the internet hoax in 2018.

Drey Wright would emerge as a senior pro himself at Colchester United in 2012/13 in League One and the speedy winger would win the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

The first of a number of knee injuries hit the following season – Wright has twice ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments and also missed much of the 2023/24 season following cartilage surgery.

Last term ended early after ankle ligament damage in April.

Wright takes on future Dundee star Luke McCowan in a Scottish Cup clash. Image: Bruce White/SNS
Wright takes on future Dundee star Luke McCowan in a Scottish Cup clash. Image: Bruce White/SNS

Recovered from that, Wright passed his medical at Dundee on Wednesday.

He has over 150 Premiership appearances for St Johnstone and Hibs, won Saints’ Player of the Year on his return from Easter Road in 2022/23 and was one of few at McDiarmid Park who could hold their heads high after last season’s relegation.

Position

There are versatile footballers and then there is Drey Wright.

Originally a winger, Wright has moved into wing-back and full-back on both the left and right side of the pitch.

Under Simo Valakari at McDiarmid Park he also put in a shift as wide centre-back in a back three.

Wright missed the end of last season through injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Wright can also play across the midfield and has even featured briefly as a striker.

Goalkeeper seems to be the only position left to try out.

He has mainly been used on the flanks throughout his career, mostly on the right.

St Johnstone opinion

Wright had two spells at St Johnstone and leaves with best wishes from McDiarmid Park.

Courier Sport’s St Johnstone reporter Eric Nicolson knows first-hand the type of player Dundee have signed.

He says: “A St Johnstone player moving to Dundee has the potential to provoke ire in the Perth fanbase but, in the case of Drey Wright, there will be no ill will.

“That speaks to the fact that Wright was one of a small group of Simo Valakari’s squad who could hold their heads high at the end of a disastrous league campaign.

“The Englishman picking up a season-ending ankle injury in Saints’ win over Celtic (when Wright had been the best player on the pitch) turned out to be one of the final nails in their relegation coffin.

Drey Wright
Drey Wright was well-regarded during his time at St Johnstone and was offered the chance to stay. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“A new contract was offered but a player in his 30s with a history of serious injuries got a better one to stay in the top-flight. Who can argue with that?

Versatile

“In his first spell with Saints, Wright was one of the best wingers in the Premiership.

“Then, on his return from Hibs, he was more comfortable as a wing-back.

“Plenty of players get the ‘versatile’ tag attached to them but few deserve it more than Wright.

“He did more than a passable job as a right-back and left-back in a four and even impressed as an outside centre-half in a three.

“Valakari was almost apologetic by the end about moving him from position to position – often during a game.

“Wright’s athleticism is on the wane and there will be a day when injuries catch up with him.

“Had he stayed at Perth, Valakari had in his head that Wright would be of more use in a midfield three, where he can still travel with the ball effectively over short distances, than at the back.

“It will be intriguing to see if Steven Pressley comes to the same conclusion.”

Conversation