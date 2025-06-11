Dundee FC Dundee set to sign midfielder Paul Digby – with next arrival imminent The Dark Blues summer recruitment drive is kicking into gear. By George Cran June 11 2025, 12:55pm June 11 2025, 12:55pm Share Dundee set to sign midfielder Paul Digby – with next arrival imminent Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5266120/dundee-sign-paul-digby-next-arrival-imminent/ Copy Link 0 comment Paul Digby in action for Cambridge United. Image: John Mallett/ProSports/Shutterstock Dundee have agreed a deal to sign Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has been a regular fixture for the U’s across the past four seasons in League One. His debut campaign there saw Digby help the club to second place and promotion from League Two. Last term, Cambridge dropped back to the fourth tier after finishing 23rd. Steven Pressley is Dundee’s new head coach. Image: Craig Zadoroznyj/ProSports/Shutterstock Digby has also turned out for Mansfield Town, Forest Green and Stevenage in League Two after Championship Ipswich took him from first club Barnsley in 2015. As a youngster, Digby won three caps for England at both U/19 and U/20 level. He is due for a medical at Dens Park and is expected to follow Drey Wright as a new signing for the Dark Blues. The ex-St Johnstone man’s move to Dundee is nearing completion.
Conversation