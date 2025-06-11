Dundee set to sign midfielder Paul Digby – with next arrival imminent

Dundee have agreed a deal to sign Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has been a regular fixture for the U’s across the past four seasons in League One.

His debut campaign there saw Digby help the club to second place and promotion from League Two.

Last term, Cambridge dropped back to the fourth tier after finishing 23rd.

Digby has also turned out for Mansfield Town, Forest Green and Stevenage in League Two after Championship Ipswich took him from first club Barnsley in 2015.

As a youngster, Digby won three caps for England at both U/19 and U/20 level.

He is due for a medical at Dens Park and is expected to follow Drey Wright as a new signing for the Dark Blues.

The ex-St Johnstone man’s move to Dundee is nearing completion.