EXCLUSIVE: Two stars to depart Dundee as Dark Blues remain in contract talks with four more

Mo Sylla and Antonio Portales have played their last games for Dundee.

The club, though, remain in contract discussions with four other players, including Josh Mulligan.

A number of contracts are expiring this week and Courier Sport understands talks are continuing over extensions.

Among those who are departing include Sylla and Portales, with both players moving on to new clubs.

Defensive midfielder Sylla was a fan favourite at Dens Park while Mexican defender Portales impressed in his two years in dark blue.

Scott Fraser, meanwhile, hasn’t been offered an extension to his one-year contract following an injury-hit campaign.

Fraser exclusively told Courier Sport this week he may still join the Dark Blues for pre-season in hope of earning a fresh deal.

But there are also offers from “five or six” others as he bids to prove his fitness ahead of next season.

His focus right now is on recovering from surgery to be ready for pre-season.

Contract talks

After unveiling their new coaching team headed up by Steven Pressley, Dundee are hoping to convince four of their out-of-contract stars to stick around.

Courier Sport revealed an offer had been made to skipper Joe Shaughnessy to retain his services.

Talks are also continuing with Scott Tiffoney, Charlie Reilly and Josh Mulligan.

Dundee are hopeful of convincing academy graduate Mulligan to stay but the 22-year-old has plenty of good options this summer.

League One sides Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle have been linked with a move for the Scotland U/21 international alongside Championship Oxford United.

Hull City, Blackburn and West Bromwich Albion have also been credited with interest, as have League Two Salford City.

Decisions on these extensions are expected within the next week with Dundee players reporting back for pre-season training in a seven days’ time.