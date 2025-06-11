EXCLUSIVE: Two stars to depart Dundee as Dark Blues remain in contract talks with four more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Two stars to depart Dundee as Dark Blues remain in contract talks with four more

Mo Sylla and Antonio Portales will be leaving the club - but Dee remain hopeful on Josh Mulligan.

Mo Sylla was a fans favourite at Dundee but he's set to leave the club. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Mo Sylla was a fans favourite at Dundee but he's set to leave the club. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Mo Sylla and Antonio Portales have played their last games for Dundee.

The club, though, remain in contract discussions with four other players, including Josh Mulligan.

A number of contracts are expiring this week and Courier Sport understands talks are continuing over extensions.

Among those who are departing include Sylla and Portales, with both players moving on to new clubs.

Defensive midfielder Sylla was a fan favourite at Dens Park while Mexican defender Portales impressed in his two years in dark blue.

Antonio Portales celebrates wildly before seeing his second goal against Motherwell ruled out by VAR. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Antonio Portales was a big character at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Scott Fraser, meanwhile, hasn’t been offered an extension to his one-year contract following an injury-hit campaign.

Fraser exclusively told Courier Sport this week he may still join the Dark Blues for pre-season in hope of earning a fresh deal.

But there are also offers from “five or six” others as he bids to prove his fitness ahead of next season.

His focus right now is on recovering from surgery to be ready for pre-season.

Contract talks

After unveiling their new coaching team headed up by Steven Pressley, Dundee are hoping to convince four of their out-of-contract stars to stick around.

Courier Sport revealed an offer had been made to skipper Joe Shaughnessy to retain his services.

Talks are also continuing with Scott Tiffoney, Charlie Reilly and Josh Mulligan.

Josh Mulligan
Dundee remain hopeful of convincing Josh Mulligan to stay at Dens Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee are hopeful of convincing academy graduate Mulligan to stay but the 22-year-old has plenty of good options this summer.

League One sides Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle have been linked with a move for the Scotland U/21 international alongside Championship Oxford United.

Hull City, Blackburn and West Bromwich Albion have also been credited with interest, as have League Two Salford City.

Decisions on these extensions are expected within the next week with Dundee players reporting back for pre-season training in a seven days’ time.

