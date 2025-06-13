Steven Pressley live updates as new Dundee FC manager unveiled TODAY

New Dundee manager Steven Pressley will be unveiled to the media today.

The former Hearts, Celtic, Dundee United and Scotland defender was appointed as Tony Docherty’s replacement 10 days ago.

And the Dee faithful will hear from him for the first time as Dark Blues boss on Friday.

The Courier’s Dundee FC correspondent George Cran will be at the unveiling, which comes a week before the Scottish Premiership fixtures for 2025/26 are released.

We will have live updates for Dark Blues fans throughout the day as a new chapter begins at the city’s oldest club.

9.35am: What does Steven Pressley need in his Dundee FC squad?

Defensive improvements are a must after last season’s disastrous campaign at the back, as is some more physicality in the middle of the park.

Last week, George Cran wrote: “Dundee have a star striker in their squad in Simon Murray but he needs help.

“Murray is the only frontman currently on the books, he was the only No 9 fit and available for chunks of last season, too.

“He still has plenty of gas left in the tank but he’s also a year older.

“Dundee need to find a foil for Murray. Whether that is a striker who drops deep or a forward who can play multiple attacking positions.”

Mo Sylla and Antonio Portales have played their last games for Dundee, who secured top-flight status on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

But the Dark Blues remain locked in contract talks with captain Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Tiffoney and Josh Mulligan, linked with several clubs north and south of the border.

The signings of midfielder Paul Digby and winger turned full-back Drey Wright were completed on Thursday.

8.35am: Today’s unveiling

A quick reminder for those just joining us – new Dundee boss Steven Pressley is expected to meet the broadcast media at Gardyne around 10.30am before meeting the written press shortly afterwards.

Our Dark Blues correspondent George Cran will be there to bring Courier Sport subscribers live updates.

8.30am: Wilkie praise for Pressley

Former Dundee and United star Lee Wilkie – a Courier Sport columnist – shared a Scotland dressing room with Steven Pressley.

He says: “He was 100% a leader of men; one of those character you could just tell would get into management.

“He had that aura about him back then – and he still has it now.

“That’s why I’ve got no doubts at all about him being able to win the respect of his squad at Dundee.

“That’s just something he’s always been able to do.”

Following the fan anger, Wilkie said: “I think people are judging him far too quickly and extremely harshly.”

7.53am: Why Dundee appointed Steven Pressley

Player development, through the lens of player trading, has been cited as the key to the June 2 appointment.

George Cran writes: “Steven Pressley was a leader as a player and is one of the most experienced managers of the candidates looked at, even if his last job ended six years ago.

“His link to Dens technical director Gordon Strachan [who signed him for Celtic] should be noted.

“However, it is his more recent time behind the scenes at Brentford that set him apart.

“At the Premier League outfit, Pressley was head of individual development.

“That final word – development – has been repeated time and again in the short time since the announcement.”

Our Dark Blues correspondent added: “Dundee’s new philosophy is not only about winning the next game but creating better footballers who can then be sold on.

“Whether that is using their own academy, which has been a great success in recent seasons, or through buying up young players from elsewhere.

“At Brentford, Pressley’s specific job was to monitor the development of the Premier League club’s high potential players, working closely with individual stars to find out what they needed to succeed.”

7.30am: Recap of fan reaction to Steven Pressley appointment

There’s no sugar-coating it – the decision by Dundee chief John Nelms to appoint Steven Pressley was not a popular one.

The names linked to the post included Shaun Maloney, Charlie Adam, Temuri Ketsbaia, Scott Brown and David Healy.

Maloney, for a spell, appeared to be the frontrunner.

But the news that Pressley would be the new Dark Blues boss angered supporters.

@DensParkChoir wrote on X: “Happy to eat my words if I have to.

“F***ing honking appointment from Dundee.”

@Caledonia1893 said: “Is this for real? Has the official account been hacked?”

Winning over the Dundee faithful could prove a major challenge for the new Dee gaffer.

7am: Steven Pressley Dundee FC unveiling

The new Dee boss is expected to speak to broadcast journalists at the club’s Gardyne training base around 10.30am, meeting the written press shortly afterwards.

