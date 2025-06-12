Who is Dundee’s new signing Paul Digby? Early promise, training with Wayne Rooney and teaming up with Dens favourite

Dundee are getting “leadership, character and robustness” from new signing Paul Digby.

The experienced midfielder has signed a two-year deal at Dens Park after leaving Cambridge United.

A central midfielder who is also capable of stepping into defence, the 30-year-old was something of a prospect as a youngster.

Latter years have seen the Englishman flit around Leagues One and Two down south.

With defensive midfielder Mo Sylla moving on, a strong replacement was required.

But what can Dees expect from new boy Digby?

Early promise

Sheffield-born, Digby was picked up by Barnsley’s youth system and quickly made an impression.

Aged just 13 he was named most promising academy player, picking up that award at 16 as well.

This was an academy with future Manchester City star John Stones a year above Digby.

Digby’s first-team debut at 16 years and 244 days made him the club’s fourth youngest player ever and he would be Man of the Match in a win over Birmingham at age 17.

England youth call-ups followed – three caps for the U/19s saw Digby play alongside current AC Milan man Ruben Loftus-Cheek and three caps for the U/20s made him a team-mate of ex-Dee Kwame Thomas and saw him face then-Dundee midfielder Dylan Carreiro as England drew with Canada in 2014.

While on U/20 duty, Roy Hodgson’s senior squad needed help in training and it was Digby who got the call.

“They needed some lads to go in and make the numbers up,” he told BBC Sport.

“It was an unbelievable experience, so inspiring. I was up against Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck, it was an amazing experience just seeing how the best in the country do it.”

The early promise was spotted by Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich and an initial loan was turned permanent in 2016.

Then-Tractor Boys boss Mick McCarthy was impressed and was keen to turn the midfielder into a centre-back.

“This fella (Paul Digby) has got a bit of a pedigree in terms of him coming through the England youth ranks and he’s come here and impressed,” McCarthy said in 2016.

“He’s not looked out of place in training. In fact, he’s looked very much at home.

“He’s a good size, he’s quick enough, he can actually play football from the back, too.

“He can head it, he reads the game well, he doesn’t mind a tackle and likes to block things”

Down the divisions

Regular game time didn’t materialise at Portman Road and Digby would land in League Two with Mansfield Town.

There he would re-unite with a Dundee favourite and team up with a Dundee nemesis.

As Digby came through at Barnsley, Kane Hemmings was in the team before his first spell at Dens.

By 2017/18, Hemmings was back in England and on loan at Mansfield.

He wasn’t competition for Digby, however Calum Butcher was with the former Dundee United enforcer between spells at Tannadice.

Neither nailed down a place, though, and Digby moved on to help Forest Green Rovers to the play-offs the following campaign as a central defender.

A move then came to Stevenage and a narrow escape from relegation to the National League before consistency was found at Cambridge United.

Forty-one appearances in the first season brought promotion to League One after a second-placed finish.

Digby was a regular across the following four campaigns and would pull on the captain’s armband.

He became a big player for Cambridge with director of football Mark Bonner hailing a new contract for the midfield general: “Paul’s leadership, character and robustness makes him a vital part of the team.”

Last season

Former Swansea and Leeds boss Garry Monk took over last summer and the season started in disastrous fashion.

Twelve defeats in the first 14 matches saw the wait for a first win stretch all the way till mid-October.

Neil Harris would take over in February but there was no saving an awful season and the U’s finished 23rd.

Digby played 36 times in total, 31 of those in the league of which 27 were starts.

One goal came in a crucial win over fellow strugglers Crawley Town but attacking stats are not what is expected from Digby.

His real strength last season was aerial duels, where he finished the season as one of the leading midfielders in the division.

Passing accuracy was 76.9% but Digby ranked high in accurate long balls. He also committed more fouls than most but won 64.1% of his tackles.

What he said

On signing for Dundee, Digby said: “I learned of the interest a while back and it was something that was incredibly exciting for me.

“I’ve always been in the English leagues since I came out of school, so this will be a completely new challenge for me and one that I’m excited about.

“I’ve had fantastic chats with the new head coach [Steven Pressley], John [Nelms] and David [Longwell] and they kind of sold it to me but I had such a good feel from everyone.

“Everyone has gone above and beyond for me to make sure I feel welcomed and doing anything they can for me and my family it’s been a fantastic start for me.

“On the football side, I’m excited but also hungry to do well and there’s great potential in the football club to do well in the next few seasons.”