Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly out to prove worth after penning contract extension

Charlie Reilly is determined to prove he has what it takes at Dundee after signing a new contract.

The 23-year-old has penned a fresh one-year deal at Dens Park.

Injuries have been a major hurdle since arriving at the club following a stellar season at League Two Albion Rovers.

But last season saw Reilly more on the pitch than in the physios room and he’s eager to finally show what he can do next season under new head coach Steven Pressley.

He said: “It feels good, this was my first option, I wanted to stay on at Dundee.

“The past two years haven’t gone the way I wanted in terms of injuries and game time, but hopefully this year I can show the best of me.

“I feel I still need to prove what I can do, as people know in the past few years I haven’t played a lot of games.

“So this season I need to prove that I can play for this club and show that I have what it takes.

“I’ve learnt over the past two seasons that you need to be strong both physically and mentally.

“It’s been hard but you just need to keep going.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone this season and hopefully, we can do better than we did last season.”