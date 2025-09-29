LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee fans will have to be ultra patient this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee fans will have to be ultra patient this season

A weekend return for the Dee's dynamic duo will brighten the mood, writes former Dark Blue, Lee Wilkie.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley is in the middle of a big project at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee fans may have to be ultra patient this season before they see the finished article at Dens Park.

Some supporters have already made up their mind about Steven Pressley. Plenty did as soon as he was appointed.

It will take a lot to bring them round, if that can even be done.

Patience can be a rare thing on the terraces – and expectations may have to be tempered as the club emerges from a hugely difficult summer.

We should never forget during this season that the summer left Dundee about three steps behind everyone else in the division.

The heart was ripped out of the team and they have found it hard to replace the talent that left.

Tony Docherty was sacked, Pressley came in and the whole football department was restructured.

It was a very difficult period, mistakes were made and problems arose.

Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley quickly recognised the scale of the job in front of him after arriving at Dundee. Image: David Young

There’s a reason every single pundit had Dundee to finish bottom of the league – they could see how difficult a job this was going to be for Pressley.

The fear was, at this stage, they would already be at the foot of the table and rivals would take advantage of their poor start by building up a lead.

But they’ve picked up points and are in a decent position with the feeling that this team is nowhere near the level it can get to.

Clearly, though, getting there will be difficult and will not happen overnight.

It would be impossible to expect Pressley to come in and the team to be playing free-flowing exciting football from the start. He’s set about making them hard to beat first and foremost, then building on that.

I think they are going in the right direction, even if slowly.

The victory over Livingston was a massive boost, but St Mirren away was always going to be a big step up.

The Buddies deserved their win on the basis of the chances created.

They are an established top six side and that step up proved too big on the day, particularly with Simon Murray missing.

It is clear to see how important Murray and Yan Dhanda are to this team.

Simon Murray celebrates alongside Cameron Congreve after they combined to score the opener against Livingston.
Simon Murray celebrates alongside Cameron Congreve after they combined to score Dundee’s opener against Livingston. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

With both missing, the frontline was very inexperienced. All three have only really had one full season of senior football each so far.

I do think Joe Westley and Cam Congreve have the quality to be very effective at this level.

But experience shows.

And Saturday showed where the flaw in Dundee’s overall strategy is. Young players don’t have consistency every single week, that is normal.

The squad at Dens Park is a very young one and I can’t help but think having an extra one or two players with real know-how would have made a real difference at the weekend.

Even if St Mirren had the better of the game, it was a tight one and with an extra bit of quality where it mattered, Dundee could have snuck that one.

Next up is a trip to Aberdeen and having Murray and Dhanda back for that one will be a massive boost.

Dundee is not an overnight project but, in terms of an overnight boost, you don’t get much better than Murray and Dhanda.

More from Dundee FC

Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
How did Dundee's Cesar Garza get on in U/20 World Cup opener against Brazil?
Dundee midfield star Ethan Hamilton. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee rising star Ethan Hamilton on key characteristic Dark Blues must discover
2
Dundee's defence tries to shackle St Mirren attacker Jonah Ayunga. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Was Steven Pressley right to say Dundee are 'growing' despite St Mirren defeat?
4
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley picks out key frustration in defeat at St Mirren as he insists…
4
Cam Congreve
How Dundee's latest loan star can match remarkable feat at St Mirren
Tony Yogane has already given Dundee fans a glimpse of his dribbling skills. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Yogane: I'm not satisfied with my Dundee performances
Eric Drysdale seated at desk in council office
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Drysdale on weight-loss jabs and what Perth council leader job means for…
4
Tim Keyes and John Nelms
JIM SPENCE: The key change Dundee FC owners MUST make to help boss lure…
12
Paul Digby
Will Dundee summer signing Paul Digby feature against St Mirren after training return?
Simon Murray
Can Dundee keep up their impressive streak against St Mirren?

Conversation