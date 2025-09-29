LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee fans will have to be ultra patient this season

Dundee fans may have to be ultra patient this season before they see the finished article at Dens Park.

Some supporters have already made up their mind about Steven Pressley. Plenty did as soon as he was appointed.

It will take a lot to bring them round, if that can even be done.

Patience can be a rare thing on the terraces – and expectations may have to be tempered as the club emerges from a hugely difficult summer.

We should never forget during this season that the summer left Dundee about three steps behind everyone else in the division.

The heart was ripped out of the team and they have found it hard to replace the talent that left.

Tony Docherty was sacked, Pressley came in and the whole football department was restructured.

It was a very difficult period, mistakes were made and problems arose.

There’s a reason every single pundit had Dundee to finish bottom of the league – they could see how difficult a job this was going to be for Pressley.

The fear was, at this stage, they would already be at the foot of the table and rivals would take advantage of their poor start by building up a lead.

But they’ve picked up points and are in a decent position with the feeling that this team is nowhere near the level it can get to.

Clearly, though, getting there will be difficult and will not happen overnight.

It would be impossible to expect Pressley to come in and the team to be playing free-flowing exciting football from the start. He’s set about making them hard to beat first and foremost, then building on that.

I think they are going in the right direction, even if slowly.

The victory over Livingston was a massive boost, but St Mirren away was always going to be a big step up.

The Buddies deserved their win on the basis of the chances created.

They are an established top six side and that step up proved too big on the day, particularly with Simon Murray missing.

It is clear to see how important Murray and Yan Dhanda are to this team.

With both missing, the frontline was very inexperienced. All three have only really had one full season of senior football each so far.

I do think Joe Westley and Cam Congreve have the quality to be very effective at this level.

But experience shows.

And Saturday showed where the flaw in Dundee’s overall strategy is. Young players don’t have consistency every single week, that is normal.

The squad at Dens Park is a very young one and I can’t help but think having an extra one or two players with real know-how would have made a real difference at the weekend.

Even if St Mirren had the better of the game, it was a tight one and with an extra bit of quality where it mattered, Dundee could have snuck that one.

Next up is a trip to Aberdeen and having Murray and Dhanda back for that one will be a massive boost.

Dundee is not an overnight project but, in terms of an overnight boost, you don’t get much better than Murray and Dhanda.