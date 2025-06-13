GEORGE CRAN: My first impression of new Dundee boss Steven Pressley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: My first impression of new Dundee boss Steven Pressley

The club's new head coach met the media on Friday morning.

Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley met the media at Dundee's Gardyne training centre. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Steven Pressley has arrived at Dundee making no grand promises – he wants the football to do the talking for him.

The new Dark Blues head coach is finally in the building.

After travelling for 35 hours, cutting short his silver wedding anniversary in Vietnam with wife June, Pressley took on his first public duty as the new boss at Dens Park.

The packed press room at the club’s Gardyne training centre didn’t have to wait too long after the 10.30am start time as Pressley arrived with managing director John Nelms in tow.

Nelms spoke for only a few short seconds before introducing Pressley and quickly departing.

Smartly dressed in a dark blue tartan suit jacket, blue shirt and Dundee FC tie, there was a philosophical look about Pressley as he addressed the broadcast media.

Philosophical was certainly the first impression I got after he spoke to the Scottish football press pack for more than an hour.

Pressley was impressive in the way he spoke. Confident and clear in what is required of him.

But fans expecting a boss with soundbites will have to wait.

This is a head coach where reading beyond the headlines will be required.

Honesty

Dundee FC's Steven Pressley and John Nelms enter the room at Gardyne. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee FC's Steven Pressley and John Nelms enter the room at Gardyne. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

The reaction to his appointment from supporters was extreme. Some of it understandable.

Not being in frontline management for five-and-a-half years is a massive risk taken by the club.

In this situation, a lot of coaches would have entered their unveiling laying out their big ambitions to bring the glory days back to Dens Park.

There was a mention of those with a nod to one of his mentors, Archie Knox, early on.

However, it is clear Pressley is not like other football managers or head coaches.

Very few of his answers, to a whole range of questions, sounded like PR and there was an honesty about the job at hand at Dundee but also about his own managerial CV.

Some will jump all over the admission that winning cups and leagues isn’t in his background as a manager.

However, this sort of honesty is something to be praised in a sport full to the brim of bull.

“Like all management it very much depends on what lens you’re looking through,” he said.

“If you are a Dundee supporter looking for a manager with a history of producing titles and winning honours then I’m not your man.

Broadcast media gather for Steven Pressley’s unveiling. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“I’m perfectly honest, I’ve not demonstrated that yet.

“I hope I can demonstrate that moving forward but my career to date doesn’t suggest that.

“But certainly from a development perspective and certainly from creating a style of play and the way a team performs I have demonstrated that over the course.

“I would like to think the four or five years I’ve had out of football management, not just the education within Brentford as a club, but I have been working on my uni degree, all of those in the mix I hope brings a different type of leadership than before.

“Hopefully with that type of leadership we can bring success.”

Message to Dundee fans?

His message to Dundee fans concerned about his appointment was very brief – he didn’t have one!

It is certainly a novel way to approach the fanbase right off the bat.

But there was a quick appreciation of what is needed to win over unconvinced supporters.

Just one thing – win games.

Pressley in place. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Asked if he had something to say to fans, Pressley replied: “I have no real message, I’ve been in football 35 years so I understand how the business works.

“The only way to win supporters over is by getting results, so it’s my job to do that.

“I also realise that sometimes there has to be a period of growth before you get to where you want to be.

“That’s all part of the management, the strength of the leadership within this organisation.

“Make no mistake, I am aware that we have to win games and we’ll be working exceptionally hard to do so.

“If you brought someone in and everyone is happy with the appointment, you’re still judged in the same way.

“Every Saturday you’re judged, I understand that.

“But I am genuinely very excited by it.”

‘A much smaller ego’

Amid the honesty, reflection and philosophy there was also humour.

Self-reflection is something Pressley has done a lot of during his time away from frontline football at Brentford.

He’s also been away from Scottish football for a long time, leaving Falkirk for the manager job at Coventry City in 2013.

But he insists he has changed from the Pressley who left Scottish football burning with major ambition.

“I am very much a different person to the person who left Scotland 12 years ago with a big ego going down to conquer England. I’m returning with a much smaller one,” Pressley joked with hands out wide to demonstrate his point (see our main picture).

“I return with a much smaller ego but with much more knowledge and experience.

“I think I return a much more authentic guy.”

Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Steven Pressley jokes his time in England chipped away at the ego he left Scotland with. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Authenticity was certainly the first impression on his unveiling, honest and deep-thinking, too.

There was a seriousness about the job in hand, admitting there is “a lot of work” to be done in a busy summer ahead.

His individual approach with players will go down well.

But there were no quick soundbites, no vast promises of glory on the horizon.

The football will have to do the talking on that front.

