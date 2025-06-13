New Dundee boss Steven Pressley on signing contract at service station and how transfers will work at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

New Dundee boss Steven Pressley on signing contract at service station and how transfers will work at Dens

The club's new head coach spoke of his plans for the future at the Dee.

By George Cran
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley is in the building as Dundee's new head coach. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Steven Pressley admits the opportunity to take over at Dundee was one he could not turn down.

The former Scotland defender has been out of frontline management since being sacked by Carlisle United in 2019.

But he insists the itch to get back into it has always been there, even when working with Premier League footballers behind the scenes at Brentford.

Now he has the chance to scratch that itch at Dundee.

‘The itch’

“I’ve always been around first-team players,” Pressley said of his four years as Brentford’s head of individual player development.

“I was never away from that. That’s what I was doing at Brentford. I was involved with the first team on a daily basis.

“But it was just a different type of supportive role.

“Longer term, I was thinking more of a role as a technical or sporting director.

“But I just couldn’t get rid of the itch of being a manager again. And I think that I had to try again.

New Dundee FC manager Steven Pressley. on the sidelines in a blue top and carrying a notepad
Steven Pressley hasn’t managed a team since Carlisle in 2019. Image: Craig Zadoroznyj/ProSports/Shutterstock

“It’s always been there.

“I’ve been scratching it on a daily basis for some time. And this opportunity came.

“Of course, Gordon Strachan is someone I’ve known for a long time and I respect greatly.

“The club has shown a lot of ambition. So it just was the right time.

‘I didn’t leave Brentford to come here’

“When I left Brentford, I know people might think that I left to come here.

“I didn’t leave to come here. I genuinely didn’t.

“I’d been talking to Brentford for three or four months that I felt this was the correct juncture in my career.

“I’d been in there four years. I wanted a new challenge.

“My daughter finishes school. I was selling my house. Everything was kind of coming to this summer.

“And then when I chose to leave, I sent my CV in here.

Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS
Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS

“I spoke to them about four or five days later.

“I genuinely mean this – when I left, I was undecided whether it would be football management or more of a technical sporting director type of role.

“But when I spoke to the club, there was clear alignment.

“And I just thought it was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.”

Pulling into a service station

Speaking to the quickfire nature of the change, Pressley revealed he was on the way to the airport for his silver wedding anniversary trip to Vietnam.

The plan was to be away for 18 days but that was cut short with the job at Dens Park to begin in earnest.

“I actually signed the contract for this job on the way to the airport. I had to pull into a service station to sign it, just prior to getting on the plane,” he explained.

New Dundee FC head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“As soon as I signed, I discussed it with my wife and said ‘look we’re going to have to cut this short’.

“So I did 11 days. She’s been with me 25 years so she’s lived the football life. She understands.

“She’ll go away with my daughter for a week. That was kind of the thing to smooth it over!”

Top six?

Pressley’s new boss John Nelms wants Dundee to finish in the top six this season.

Immediately after Pressley’s announcement as new head coach, that was the target laid down.

Does Pressley feel that can be achieved this season?

“The club certainly has aspirations for top six,” he said.

“They said that to me during the meeting. So there is a definite ambition and aspirations to be in the top six this year.

“From myself, there’s not going to be any big statements.

“But when you look at the league in general, the gap between the bottom and third place is never enormous.

“Equally, it’s not just about being there one particular season.

“It’s hopefully that we can continue to grow season on season.

John Nelms
Dundee chief John Nelms. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“And that’s why it’s really important to put the foundations in place, the processes in place that we can keep moving forward.

“I think the figure [at Dundee] is 18 managers in 21 years.

“I’ve just come from a club that has had one manager for seven years.

“My opinion on football, and it’s from my experience in working in a certain environment, is that stability is key to growth.

“But to get that stability, as a football manager you need to get over certain hurdles and win a certain amount of games to get that opportunity.

“I think we’ve seen it first hand in this league last year where you have David Gray at Hibernian where the club managed to keep him there. And then we’ve seen the results of that.

“It’s very important that you need to win certain games.

“But equally, the club has got to show strength and conviction in what they believe. So it’s always the balance.”

How will transfers work at Dundee?

Dundee’s summer recruitment kicked into gear this week with the arrivals of Paul Digby from Cambridge United and Drey Wright from St Johnstone.

Wright was identified before Pressley was even an option for the head coach role, in fact Tony Docherty was still in charge when thoughts of targeting the versatile 30-year-old emerged.

So how will recruitment work now for Pressley in his role as head coach?

“I know tactical elements are important, cultural elements are important, but football’s never changed. You still need good players. It’s why the top managers spend the most amount of money,” he added.

Paul Digby
Paul Digby has signed a two-year deal with Dundee. Image: David Young

“If it was just about the management, they wouldn’t spend that money. So you have to get recruitment right, and we have to do that.

“Recruitment will be a collaboration.

“We have Billy Kirkwood as head of recruitment, we’ve got Gordon, technical director, we’ve got John Nelms, we’ve got a number of members of staff and myself, and there’ll be a filtering process.

“Then we’ll make a decision based on that process.

“I’m very comfortable with that.

“I’ve got to say, in the past, I’ve got involved in too many things during my managerial period and made numerous mistakes in the transfer market because you don’t have the time to do both jobs.

“You really don’t.

“Especially if you want to do the recruitment job in the proper detail needed.

“I think you have to trust the people in positions, and I certainly do that.”

Conversation