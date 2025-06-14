Cammy Kerr to face Dundee next season after making Premiership return

Cammy Kerr will face his old side Dundee next season after returning to Premiership football.

The 29-year-old departed Dens Park last summer after 21 years with his boyhood club.

The exit was a tearful one as he said goodbye following his testimonial year.

He joined Queen’s Park on a one-year deal with the option of a further season last summer.

He would feature 21 times before injury ended his campaign in December and the Spiders would go on to drift down the Championship table to finish eighth.

Now Kerr is back in the top-flight after joining up with Livingston.

The newly-promoted side also picked up another former Dee in Zak Rudden from Queen’s Park and have added a number of ex-St Johnstone men this summer.

David Martindale has snapped up Stevie May, Connor McLennan and Graham Carey in recent days to join Ryan McGowan at Almondvale.