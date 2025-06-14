Cammy Kerr to face Dundee next season after making Premiership return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Cammy Kerr to face Dundee next season after making Premiership return

The 29-year-old has left Queen's Park.

By George Cran
Cammy Kerr made his debut for Queen's Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr spent the past season at Queen's Park after leaving Dundee last summer. Image: SNS

Cammy Kerr will face his old side Dundee next season after returning to Premiership football.

The 29-year-old departed Dens Park last summer after 21 years with his boyhood club.

The exit was a tearful one as he said goodbye following his testimonial year.

He joined Queen’s Park on a one-year deal with the option of a further season last summer.

He would feature 21 times before injury ended his campaign in December and the Spiders would go on to drift down the Championship table to finish eighth.

Cammy Kerr speaks at his Dundee testimonial. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Now Kerr is back in the top-flight after joining up with Livingston.

The newly-promoted side also picked up another former Dee in Zak Rudden from Queen’s Park and have added a number of ex-St Johnstone men this summer.

David Martindale has snapped up Stevie May, Connor McLennan and Graham Carey in recent days to join Ryan McGowan at Almondvale.

Conversation