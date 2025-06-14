Dundee FC Cammy Kerr to face Dundee next season after making Premiership return The 29-year-old has left Queen's Park. By George Cran June 14 2025, 1:21pm June 14 2025, 1:21pm Share Cammy Kerr to face Dundee next season after making Premiership return Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5268986/cammy-kerr-premiership-dundee-top-flight-rivals/ Copy Link 0 comment Cammy Kerr spent the past season at Queen's Park after leaving Dundee last summer. Image: SNS Cammy Kerr will face his old side Dundee next season after returning to Premiership football. The 29-year-old departed Dens Park last summer after 21 years with his boyhood club. The exit was a tearful one as he said goodbye following his testimonial year. He joined Queen’s Park on a one-year deal with the option of a further season last summer. He would feature 21 times before injury ended his campaign in December and the Spiders would go on to drift down the Championship table to finish eighth. Cammy Kerr speaks at his Dundee testimonial. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Now Kerr is back in the top-flight after joining up with Livingston. The newly-promoted side also picked up another former Dee in Zak Rudden from Queen’s Park and have added a number of ex-St Johnstone men this summer. David Martindale has snapped up Stevie May, Connor McLennan and Graham Carey in recent days to join Ryan McGowan at Almondvale.
