Debate: Should Dundee FC continue with Camperdown stadium plans?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Debate: Should Dundee FC continue with Camperdown stadium plans?

With the latest setback in Dundee FC's bid for a new 12,000 seater stadium at Camperdown, we want to know, do you think they should change plans? Let us know your thoughts in our comments section.

By Laura Devlin
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

Dundee FC want to build a new 12,500 seater stadium at Camperdown.

Plans for the development were first unveiled in 2017 but it would be seven years before an application was formally lodged with the city council.

The planning in principle application was submitted in February 2024 and also details plans for a crematorium, hotel and residential development.

Club chiefs say £3.5 million has been spent on the project thus far.

However, the planning process has been hit by a series of setbacks.

How inside new Dundee stadium could look.
How inside new Dundee stadium could look.

One of the most contentious issues is the proposed access road from the A90 into the development.

Transport chiefs concluded the original proposal was not compliant with national highways standards.

Revised designs put forward by the Dees and their consultants have also been rejected.

The issue has sparked an extraordinary war of words between the Dees chief John Nelms and Transport Scotland.

In April, he blamed the government agency for the repeated delays.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
Dundee managing director John Nelms with an image of the club’s proposed new stadium. Image: David Young.

But the agency rejected his claims and, in a rare public intervention, accused Dark Blues bosses of failing to resolve the road network issue crucial to the stadium’s approval.

The conflict was then reignited last week when the Dee chief released a statement claiming “inexplicable procedural anomalies” are hindering the application.

However, he says the club remains committed to delivering the new stadium at Camperdown.

But do you think this is the best course of action?

In May, Courier columnist Jim Spence urged the Dark Blues to build a new ground at Caird Park.

And last year we revealed five other sites were considered before Camperdown was chosen.

Are Dundee FC better going back to the drawing board and looking elsewhere for a stadium site?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section

More from Dundee FC

Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Dundee must not allow 'incredible' Rangers performance to fuel complacency, warns boss
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Transport chiefs cite 'public safety' reasons for new Dundee FC stadium junction woes
17
Dundee hope to have Simon Murray back in action on Saturday. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Rangers display was good - but Kilmarnock will show us where Dundee…
Yan Dhanda
Dundee boss highlights Yan Dhanda qualities overlooked by fans
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee chief John Nelms aims stadium blast at council and transport chiefs over ‘inexplicable…
30
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Dundee eye ex-St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson as signing hunt continues
10
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley sounds Dundee signings warning - but offers time frame for change
2
Steven Pressley takes Dundee training on Monday. Image: David Young
Steven Pressley reveals double bounce game plan as Dundee boss offers Simon Murray and…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
Who are the key figures in new Dundee FC stadium saga?
10
Dundee FC player Fin Robertson applauds the fans
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson issues challenge to Dundee critics
2

Conversation