Debate: Should Dundee FC continue with Camperdown stadium plans?

Dundee FC want to build a new 12,500 seater stadium at Camperdown.

Plans for the development were first unveiled in 2017 but it would be seven years before an application was formally lodged with the city council.

The planning in principle application was submitted in February 2024 and also details plans for a crematorium, hotel and residential development.

Club chiefs say £3.5 million has been spent on the project thus far.

However, the planning process has been hit by a series of setbacks.

One of the most contentious issues is the proposed access road from the A90 into the development.

Transport chiefs concluded the original proposal was not compliant with national highways standards.

Revised designs put forward by the Dees and their consultants have also been rejected.

The issue has sparked an extraordinary war of words between the Dees chief John Nelms and Transport Scotland.

In April, he blamed the government agency for the repeated delays.

But the agency rejected his claims and, in a rare public intervention, accused Dark Blues bosses of failing to resolve the road network issue crucial to the stadium’s approval.

The conflict was then reignited last week when the Dee chief released a statement claiming “inexplicable procedural anomalies” are hindering the application.

However, he says the club remains committed to delivering the new stadium at Camperdown.

But do you think this is the best course of action?

