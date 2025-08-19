Transport chiefs cite ‘public safety’ reasons for new Dundee FC stadium junction woes

Scotland’s transport chiefs say they cannot yet support Dundee FC’s new stadium plans at Camperdown for public safety reasons.

The club are looking to build an extensive development on the outskirts of the city to replace their ageing home at Dens Park.

This will also include a crematorium, hotel and residential development.

A planning in principle application was lodged with the local council last February seeking permission to progress the project.

However, 18 months on a decision is yet to be made.

Junction proposals sticking point

One of the issues hindering the application is the proposed junction from the Kingsway into the development.

In the original design, this would have been positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout, providing access to the southern edge of the stadium site.

It was drafted by transport consultancy experts Systra, who are working on behalf of Dark Blue Property Holdings – the company set up by Dee chiefs John Nelms and Tim Keyes to build the new ground.

But Transport Scotland determined the proposal was not compliant with national highways standards.

Revised designs which would see the junction moved 40 metres, new speed limit signs, the merging lane lengthened and a pedestrian route moved have also been rejected.

Dundee chiefs express frustration

The ongoing issue has sparked ire from Nelms, who last week hit out at what he described as “inexplicable procedural anomalies” hindering the stadium development.

In a letter published on the club’s website, he wrote: “We are increasingly alarmed by unhelpful procedural developments that seem to obstruct rather than try to support an ambitious multi-use stadium and event campus.”

The Courier asked Transport Scotland for a response to Nelms’ comments.

The agency dismissed claims its response process, in relation to the Camperdown stadium application, was unusual.

Instead, it said that concerns over public safety are the reason they are unable to support the application as it stands.

A spokesperson said: “As a statutory consultee as part of the planning process, Transport Scotland responds to over 1,000 development applications per year and is able, on the basis of submissions from developers, to recommend approval of all but a few of these.

“As we clearly stated in our response to the council, we are currently unable to support the planning application as it presently stands.

“For public safety reasons, the applicant has yet to demonstrate their proposed junction meets operational requirements.

“We remain open to further dialogue with the applicant.”

Dundee City Council have confirmed those behind the application have asked that it not be included on the agenda for next month’s planning committee meeting.

This means it will likely be October at the earliest before a determination is made.

However, Nelms has said a meeting with council chief Greg Colgan and executive director of city development Robin Presswood has been arranged in the meantime.

War of words erupted in April

Last week’s letter from John Nelms came four months after he publicly accused Transport Scotland of being responsible for the delay in a council decision being made on the Camperdown stadium application.

In an interview to the media in April, he said his “patience was starting to wane” as the issue over the junction continued to rumble on.

But transport chiefs hit back and said the Dark Blues bosses were to blame for failing to resolve the road network issue crucial to the stadium’s approval.