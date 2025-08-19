Transport chiefs cite ‘public safety’ reasons for new Dundee FC stadium junction woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Transport chiefs cite ‘public safety’ reasons for new Dundee FC stadium junction woes

Dundee FC managing director John Nelms has hit out at the 'inexplicable procedural anomalies' hindering the stadium development.

By Laura Devlin
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

Scotland’s transport chiefs say they cannot yet support Dundee FC’s new stadium plans at Camperdown for public safety reasons.

The club are looking to build an extensive development on the outskirts of the city to replace their ageing home at Dens Park.

This will also include a crematorium, hotel and residential development.

A planning in principle application was lodged with the local council last February seeking permission to progress the project.

However, 18 months on a decision is yet to be made.

Junction proposals sticking point

One of the issues hindering the application is the proposed junction from the Kingsway into the development.

In the original design, this would have been positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout, providing access to the southern edge of the stadium site.

It was drafted by transport consultancy experts Systra, who are working on behalf of Dark Blue Property Holdings – the company set up by Dee chiefs John Nelms and Tim Keyes to build the new ground.

The revised junction plan for Dundee FC’s new stadium. Image: Systra.

But Transport Scotland determined the proposal was not compliant with national highways standards.

Revised designs which would see the junction moved 40 metres, new speed limit signs, the merging lane lengthened and a pedestrian route moved have also been rejected.

Dundee chiefs express frustration

The ongoing issue has sparked ire from Nelms, who last week hit out at what he described as “inexplicable procedural anomalies” hindering the stadium development.

In a letter published on the club’s website, he wrote: “We are increasingly alarmed by unhelpful procedural developments that seem to obstruct rather than try to support an ambitious multi-use stadium and event campus.”

The Courier asked Transport Scotland for a response to Nelms’ comments.

The agency dismissed claims its response process, in relation to the Camperdown stadium application, was unusual.

Instead, it said that concerns over public safety are the reason they are unable to support the application as it stands.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: Mark Scates /SNS Group.

A spokesperson said: “As a statutory consultee as part of the planning process, Transport Scotland responds to over 1,000 development applications per year and is able, on the basis of submissions from developers, to recommend approval of all but a few of these.

“As we clearly stated in our response to the council, we are currently unable to support the planning application as it presently stands.

“For public safety reasons, the applicant has yet to demonstrate their proposed junction meets operational requirements.

“We remain open to further dialogue with the applicant.”

Dundee City Council have confirmed those behind the application have asked that it not be included on the agenda for next month’s planning committee meeting.

This means it will likely be October at the earliest before a determination is made.

However, Nelms has said a meeting with council chief Greg Colgan and executive director of city development Robin Presswood has been arranged in the meantime.

War of words erupted in April

Last week’s letter from John Nelms came four months after he publicly accused Transport Scotland of being responsible for the delay in a council decision being made on the Camperdown stadium application.

In an interview to the media in April, he said his “patience was starting to wane” as the issue over the junction continued to rumble on.

But transport chiefs hit back and said the Dark Blues bosses were to blame for failing to resolve the road network issue crucial to the stadium’s approval.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Dundee must not allow 'incredible' Rangers performance to fuel complacency, warns boss
Dundee hope to have Simon Murray back in action on Saturday. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Rangers display was good - but Kilmarnock will show us where Dundee…
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Debate: Should Dundee FC continue with Camperdown stadium plans?
75
Yan Dhanda
Dundee boss highlights Yan Dhanda qualities overlooked by fans
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee chief John Nelms aims stadium blast at council and transport chiefs over ‘inexplicable…
30
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Dundee eye ex-St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson as signing hunt continues
10
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley sounds Dundee signings warning - but offers time frame for change
2
Steven Pressley takes Dundee training on Monday. Image: David Young
Steven Pressley reveals double bounce game plan as Dundee boss offers Simon Murray and…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
Who are the key figures in new Dundee FC stadium saga?
10
Dundee FC player Fin Robertson applauds the fans
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson issues challenge to Dundee critics
2

Conversation