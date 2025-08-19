Dundee must not allow ‘incredible’ Rangers performance to fuel complacency, warns boss

Dundee produced an “incredible” performance to push Rangers to the brink of defeat at Ibrox.

But boss Steven Pressley has warned his side cannot afford to rest on their laurels when they return to Premiership action at the weekend.

The Dark Blues were within a few minutes of claiming what would have been a famous victory over the Gers, only to be robbed by a controversial stoppage-time penalty.

James Tavernier’s late equaliser did not dilute Pressley’s pride at the time – and a week later his admiration of his players’ efforts has only grown.

But as the club’s hunt for new signings continues, the Dee gaffer will not allow the point gained in Govan to distract from the work that still needs to be done.

“I was really pleased against Rangers,” said Pressley.

“But what I find is that, once you have a game like that, then everyone thinks everything is okay.

“It is not, because we still have to gel the players, we still have to do so much around the club and to progress the team.

“Hang fire here. It was a step forward but it was only one.”

‘More courage to come’ from Dark Blues

In his side’s performance against Rangers, Pressley saw signs of even better to come, along with the consistency required to climb the table.

He has made sure players have been shown positive examples of their contributions on video.

And as time on the training ground stacks up, he believes there will be ever more clips he can use in praise of his developing stars.

“In the post-game analysis, for where we are in our development, as a team, they showed enormous courage, but I think there is a lot more courage to come,” Pressley said.

“Although, we defended with such courage and held such aggressive lines and we showed some good quality on the ball, I still think there is still a lot more to come from us when we are on the ball.

“That only comes with time, work on the training ground and a growing belief in how you play. It doesn’t come overnight and I didn’t expect it to.

“But I still think there is so much more to come and I have shown the players examples of that in the analysis.”

‘Incredible’ Dundee players

He added: “It was a step forward but we also have to guard against steps back. There are going to be steps back in this journey, I know that.

“Our physical numbers were incredible against Rangers.

“I still feel, since I have come in, that we have been a wee bit short in getting to the levels on that front that I want, so we have used this week to really work on that and to push the players on.

“They have responded really well, so it has been a good week on that front.”