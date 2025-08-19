Dundee must not allow ‘incredible’ Rangers performance to fuel complacency, warns boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee must not allow ‘incredible’ Rangers performance to fuel complacency, warns boss

The Dark Blues produced a top-notch showing to claim a point at Ibrox in their last Premiership match.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley was delighted with his side's performance against Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee produced an “incredible” performance to push Rangers to the brink of defeat at Ibrox.

But boss Steven Pressley has warned his side cannot afford to rest on their laurels when they return to Premiership action at the weekend.

The Dark Blues were within a few minutes of claiming what would have been a famous victory over the Gers, only to be robbed by a controversial stoppage-time penalty.

James Tavernier’s late equaliser did not dilute Pressley’s pride at the time – and a week later his admiration of his players’ efforts has only grown.

But as the club’s hunt for new signings continues, the Dee gaffer will not allow the point gained in Govan to distract from the work that still needs to be done.

“I was really pleased against Rangers,” said Pressley.

Steven Pressley and Russell Martin laughing ahead of kick off at Ibrox
Pressley and Rangers manager Russell Martin share a friendly hello ahead of kick off at Ibrox. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“But what I find is that, once you have a game like that, then everyone thinks everything is okay.

“It is not, because we still have to gel the players, we still have to do so much around the club and to progress the team.

“Hang fire here. It was a step forward but it was only one.”

‘More courage to come’ from Dark Blues

In his side’s performance against Rangers, Pressley saw signs of even better to come, along with the consistency required to climb the table.

He has made sure players have been shown positive examples of their contributions on video.

And as time on the training ground stacks up, he believes there will be ever more clips he can use in praise of his developing stars.

“In the post-game analysis, for where we are in our development, as a team, they showed enormous courage, but I think there is a lot more courage to come,” Pressley said.

Ryan Astley
Dundee took the lead through Ryan Astley’s looping header at Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“Although, we defended with such courage and held such aggressive lines and we showed some good quality on the ball, I still think there is still a lot more to come from us when we are on the ball.

“That only comes with time, work on the training ground and a growing belief in how you play. It doesn’t come overnight and I didn’t expect it to.

“But I still think there is so much more to come and I have shown the players examples of that in the analysis.”

‘Incredible’ Dundee players

He added: “It was a step forward but we also have to guard against steps back. There are going to be steps back in this journey, I know that.

“Our physical numbers were incredible against Rangers.

“I still feel, since I have come in, that we have been a wee bit short in getting to the levels on that front that I want, so we have used this week to really work on that and to push the players on.

“They have responded really well, so it has been a good week on that front.”

Conversation