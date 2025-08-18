LEE WILKIE: Rangers display was good – but Kilmarnock will show us where Dundee really are

Seeing Simon Murray back on the team sheet on Saturday will be a massive boost for Dundee.

They’ve had a break from Premiership action – now we find out if they’ve used the time wisely.

Transfer-wise they are still in need of reinforcements with time ticking on in the window.

Judging by the way things are going, there might not be any fresh faces in for the trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

But having Murray back in the team will be something like a new signing – it will certainly give his team-mates a big boost.

Screaming out

While he’d rather have been in cup action over the weekend, I’ve no doubt Steven Pressley will have been pleased to get a bit of time with his Dundee players away from competitive action.

They got two bounce games in, plenty of minutes in the legs for all the men in the squad.

We saw in that Rangers performance that the things they are working on in training are paying off.

Plenty more is needed of course but having that extra time to work with the team, see players in certain positions, test out new things and reiterate his plans is ideal for Pressley.

He’s been screaming out for more time with his team – Kilmarnock will show us just how valuable this time has been.

And exactly where this Dundee side are right now.