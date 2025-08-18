LEE WILKIE: Rangers display was good – but Kilmarnock will show us where Dundee really are

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Rangers display was good – but Kilmarnock will show us where Dundee really are

Getting Simon Murray back in the team will be crucial, writes the former Dens defender.

Dundee hope to have Simon Murray back in action on Saturday. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Seeing Simon Murray back on the team sheet on Saturday will be a massive boost for Dundee.

They’ve had a break from Premiership action – now we find out if they’ve used the time wisely.

Transfer-wise they are still in need of reinforcements with time ticking on in the window.

Judging by the way things are going, there might not be any fresh faces in for the trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Yan Dhanda could make his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock.
But having Murray back in the team will be something like a new signing – it will certainly give his team-mates a big boost.

Screaming out

While he’d rather have been in cup action over the weekend, I’ve no doubt Steven Pressley will have been pleased to get a bit of time with his Dundee players away from competitive action.

They got two bounce games in, plenty of minutes in the legs for all the men in the squad.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley.
We saw in that Rangers performance that the things they are working on in training are paying off.

Plenty more is needed of course but having that extra time to work with the team, see players in certain positions, test out new things and reiterate his plans is ideal for Pressley.

He’s been screaming out for more time with his team – Kilmarnock will show us just how valuable this time has been.

And exactly where this Dundee side are right now.

Conversation