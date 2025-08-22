What is the Steven Pressley vision at Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

What is the Steven Pressley vision at Dundee?

It is early days for the Dark Blues head coach but he wants to utilise all he's learned at Brentford at Dens Park.

Steven Pressley's first match in charge of Dundee ended in defeat. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley has endured a tough start to life at Dundee. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Steven Pressley has set himself the challenge of making Dundee the “best at things money can’t buy”.

The Dark Blues don’t have the financial muscle to compete with teams at the top of Scottish football when it comes to hard cash.

But Pressley’s plan is to push his side to be able to compete in other areas to try to meet John Nelms’ lofty aim of a regular top-six spot.

Early days in Pressley’s reign have not gone so well, however.

His first two matches in charge ended in losses to lower league opposition before two welcome League Cup victories were followed up by defeat on the Premiership’s opening day.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley urges his team on.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley saw his first league match in charge end in defeat – but he has a plan to turn things around at Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

However, a hard-fought point – that could have been more – at Rangers last time out gave a first real glimpse of what Pressley could achieve at Dens Park.

The squad is still a number of players light, according to the Dundee head coach.

The key for Pressley is finding the right men who buy into his vision for the club.

Pressley’s Dundee plan

It is a vision that was moulded by his time at Premier League Brentford, where he spent four and a half years.

“I got access to all areas at Brentford and really saw how a club like that maximises its resources and the details they work to, the processes that are in place to maximise every aspect of performance,” he told Courier Sport.

“At a club like Dundee, we really need to do the same.

“I talk about us being the best at things that money can’t buy. And that’s what we have to be as a football club.

“We can’t compete financially with some of the big guns on certain things, but it doesn’t mean we can’t be the fittest.

Clark Robertson celebrates with Ryan Astley after Dundee take the lead at Rangers.
Clark Robertson celebrates with Ryan Astley after Dundee take the lead at Rangers. ImageThen Celtic boss Neil Lennon (right) and Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard before an Old Firm clash.: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“It doesn’t mean we can’t be the best at set-plays, it doesn’t mean we can’t be the best organised.

“It doesn’t mean that we can’t be the most cohesive team.

“So we have to become the best at the things that money can’t buy.

“That’s what Brentford taught me, that we have to maximise resource.

“But again, it taught me that it doesn’t happen overnight.

“They had a manager (Thomas Frank) for seven years and they had stability there for seven years that allowed the club to grow in many ways.

“So you might have me for the next seven years!”

‘Square pegs in round holes’

Part of maximising resource is also about being adaptable.

Thomas Frank was praised by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football this week for exactly that in his early days at Tottenham.

Thomas Frank is now Tottenham Hotspur manager.
Thomas Frank is now Tottenham Hotspur manager. Image: Adam Davy/PA

And Pressley admits that skill has already been tested in his short time with the Dark Blues.

“It’s been huge learning for me. As a head coach, you tend to come into a job and you have preconceived ideas of how you want the team to function, how you want to play, the type of system you want to install,” he added.

“But the one thing I really learned from my four and a half years at Brentford is that you have to be really adaptable.

“I went in, I wanted to play with a back four. I wanted to play with a midfield four and be quite flexible around how we function.

“But I’ve soon learned that actually that’s not the best formation for our current group of players.

“And it was trying to put square pegs in round holes.

Steven Pressley at work on the training pitch.
Pressley’s plan for Dundee has been shaped by his time at Brentford

“To maximise players, you actually have to ask them to do things that they are good at, not to try to get them to do things that you would like them to be good at.

“I think we’re getting closer to an understanding. I’m not saying it’s going to be perfect, far from it.

“So I think being adaptable has been very important, but I’ll never run away from the fact that we have lost so many players and so many good players.

“This is a big rebuild. And I don’t want this club moving forward to be in the same position next summer.”

More from Dundee FC

Cameron Congreve celebrates a strike against Newcastle United while on loan at Bromley. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee close in on deal for Swansea attacker Cameron Congreve
2
Simon Murray
Dundee get major Simon Murray fitness boost but midfield man set for six weeks…
3
Cars with tickets on Arklay Street, Dundee, after parking in the restricted zone ahead of Dundee United game. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does…
25
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee transfer latest as Steven Pressley opens up on trialist, Celtic target and closing…
Trevor Carson
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson turns down Ross County loan move
4
Luke Graham celebrates after scoring Dundee's fifth goal against Montrose in the Premier Sports Cup, Image: Shutterstock
Luke Graham: Dundee boss explains why defender with 'big future' is worth new contract
How new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown could look.
JIM SPENCE: I’m worried for future of Dundee FC as stadium exasperation grows
41
Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Dundee must not allow 'incredible' Rangers performance to fuel complacency, warns boss
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Transport chiefs cite 'public safety' reasons for new Dundee FC stadium junction woes
18
Dundee hope to have Simon Murray back in action on Saturday. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Rangers display was good - but Kilmarnock will show us where Dundee…

Conversation