What is the Steven Pressley vision at Dundee?

Steven Pressley has set himself the challenge of making Dundee the “best at things money can’t buy”.

The Dark Blues don’t have the financial muscle to compete with teams at the top of Scottish football when it comes to hard cash.

But Pressley’s plan is to push his side to be able to compete in other areas to try to meet John Nelms’ lofty aim of a regular top-six spot.

Early days in Pressley’s reign have not gone so well, however.

His first two matches in charge ended in losses to lower league opposition before two welcome League Cup victories were followed up by defeat on the Premiership’s opening day.

However, a hard-fought point – that could have been more – at Rangers last time out gave a first real glimpse of what Pressley could achieve at Dens Park.

The squad is still a number of players light, according to the Dundee head coach.

The key for Pressley is finding the right men who buy into his vision for the club.

Pressley’s Dundee plan

It is a vision that was moulded by his time at Premier League Brentford, where he spent four and a half years.

“I got access to all areas at Brentford and really saw how a club like that maximises its resources and the details they work to, the processes that are in place to maximise every aspect of performance,” he told Courier Sport.

“At a club like Dundee, we really need to do the same.

“I talk about us being the best at things that money can’t buy. And that’s what we have to be as a football club.

“We can’t compete financially with some of the big guns on certain things, but it doesn’t mean we can’t be the fittest.

“It doesn’t mean we can’t be the best at set-plays, it doesn’t mean we can’t be the best organised.

“It doesn’t mean that we can’t be the most cohesive team.

“So we have to become the best at the things that money can’t buy.

“That’s what Brentford taught me, that we have to maximise resource.

“But again, it taught me that it doesn’t happen overnight.

“They had a manager (Thomas Frank) for seven years and they had stability there for seven years that allowed the club to grow in many ways.

“So you might have me for the next seven years!”

‘Square pegs in round holes’

Part of maximising resource is also about being adaptable.

Thomas Frank was praised by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football this week for exactly that in his early days at Tottenham.

And Pressley admits that skill has already been tested in his short time with the Dark Blues.

“It’s been huge learning for me. As a head coach, you tend to come into a job and you have preconceived ideas of how you want the team to function, how you want to play, the type of system you want to install,” he added.

“But the one thing I really learned from my four and a half years at Brentford is that you have to be really adaptable.

“I went in, I wanted to play with a back four. I wanted to play with a midfield four and be quite flexible around how we function.

“But I’ve soon learned that actually that’s not the best formation for our current group of players.

“And it was trying to put square pegs in round holes.

“To maximise players, you actually have to ask them to do things that they are good at, not to try to get them to do things that you would like them to be good at.

“I think we’re getting closer to an understanding. I’m not saying it’s going to be perfect, far from it.

“So I think being adaptable has been very important, but I’ll never run away from the fact that we have lost so many players and so many good players.

“This is a big rebuild. And I don’t want this club moving forward to be in the same position next summer.”