Luke Graham: Dundee boss explains why defender with ‘big future’ is worth new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Luke Graham: Dundee boss explains why defender with ‘big future’ is worth new contract

Steven Pressley is a big fan of the young stopper.

By Sean Hamilton
Luke Graham celebrates after scoring Dundee's fifth goal against Montrose in the Premier Sports Cup, Image: Shutterstock
Luke Graham celebrates after scoring Dundee's fifth goal against Montrose in the Premier Sports Cup, Image: Shutterstock

Luke Graham is a player with “a big future”, according to Dundee boss Steven Pressley.

The 21-year-old has turned heads since breaking into the Dark Blues side at the start of this season.

His performances have led the club to open talks over a new contract.

And Pressley, who has played Graham in all but one of Dundee’s matches this term, can see why the young star is considered an asset worth protecting.

“I think that is very understandable,” said the Dee boss.

“He is a player with a big future.

Luke Graham of Dundee on the ball.
Luke Graham of Dundee on the ball. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I do think that he is at a stage where he needs to play regular football in his development. We are giving him that at present.”

Graham’s current deal runs until 2027, but his progress since returning from his successful loan last season with Championship title winners Falkirk means improved terms are in the pipeline.

“The club has done a really wonderful job with Luke and his development, they really have,” continued Pressley.

“I can see that he has played a lot of men’s football from an early age. He has that steely determination.

“He started playing at Albion Rovers at the age of 18 and he has had several loans since. The loan at Falkirk allowed him great growth again.

“Fortunately for myself, I have come in at a time to reap the benefits of that loan.

“Luke has really impressed me in my time here. I thought he was outstanding against Rangers and he also did well against Hibernian and he also impressed me in the pre-season.

“I have spoken to Luke because I also think there is so much more to come from him. He has made a real impression so far.”

More from Dundee FC

Trevor Carson
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson turns down Ross County loan move
2
How new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown could look.
JIM SPENCE: I’m worried for future of Dundee FC as stadium exasperation grows
28
Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Dundee must not allow 'incredible' Rangers performance to fuel complacency, warns boss
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Transport chiefs cite 'public safety' reasons for new Dundee FC stadium junction woes
18
Dundee hope to have Simon Murray back in action on Saturday. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Rangers display was good - but Kilmarnock will show us where Dundee…
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Debate: Should Dundee FC continue with Camperdown stadium plans?
78
Yan Dhanda
Dundee boss highlights Yan Dhanda qualities overlooked by fans
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee chief John Nelms aims stadium blast at council and transport chiefs over ‘inexplicable…
30
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Dundee eye ex-St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson as signing hunt continues
10
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley sounds Dundee signings warning - but offers time frame for change
2

Conversation