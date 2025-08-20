Luke Graham: Dundee boss explains why defender with ‘big future’ is worth new contract

Luke Graham is a player with “a big future”, according to Dundee boss Steven Pressley.

The 21-year-old has turned heads since breaking into the Dark Blues side at the start of this season.

His performances have led the club to open talks over a new contract.

And Pressley, who has played Graham in all but one of Dundee’s matches this term, can see why the young star is considered an asset worth protecting.

“I think that is very understandable,” said the Dee boss.

“He is a player with a big future.

“I do think that he is at a stage where he needs to play regular football in his development. We are giving him that at present.”

Graham’s current deal runs until 2027, but his progress since returning from his successful loan last season with Championship title winners Falkirk means improved terms are in the pipeline.

“The club has done a really wonderful job with Luke and his development, they really have,” continued Pressley.

“I can see that he has played a lot of men’s football from an early age. He has that steely determination.

“He started playing at Albion Rovers at the age of 18 and he has had several loans since. The loan at Falkirk allowed him great growth again.

“Fortunately for myself, I have come in at a time to reap the benefits of that loan.

“Luke has really impressed me in my time here. I thought he was outstanding against Rangers and he also did well against Hibernian and he also impressed me in the pre-season.

“I have spoken to Luke because I also think there is so much more to come from him. He has made a real impression so far.”