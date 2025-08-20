Dundee keeper Trevor Carson turns down Ross County loan move

Trevor Carson will not be joining Ross County despite Dundee accepting a loan bid from the Championship title hopefuls.

The Staggies are keen to bolster their promotion charge and identified the experienced Dark Blues stopper as a key target.

That’s after Dens boss Steven Pressley made Jon McCracken his No 1 choice at the start of this season, leaving Carson as understudy in the opening league matches.

Courier Sport understands 37-year-old Carson made clear to Pressley his desire to play games rather than sit on the bench in the latter stage of his career.

Dundee want the veteran stopper to remain at Dens Park but would not stand in his way.

A loan offer then arrived from Championship Ross County and was accepted by the Dark Blues with Dundee starting their search for a replacement.

However, after some deliberation, the goalkeeper has decided against the move to the Dingwall outfit.

Carson is expected to be part of the matchday squad travelling to Kilmarnock on Saturday.