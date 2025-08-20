Dundee FC Dundee keeper Trevor Carson turns down Ross County loan move The experienced goalie is in the final year of his contract at Dens Park. By George Cran August 20 2025, 2:56pm August 20 2025, 2:56pm Share Dundee keeper Trevor Carson turns down Ross County loan move Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5314197/dundee-trevor-carson-turns-down-ross-county/ Copy Link 2 comment Dundee goalie Trevor Carson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Trevor Carson will not be joining Ross County despite Dundee accepting a loan bid from the Championship title hopefuls. The Staggies are keen to bolster their promotion charge and identified the experienced Dark Blues stopper as a key target. That’s after Dens boss Steven Pressley made Jon McCracken his No 1 choice at the start of this season, leaving Carson as understudy in the opening league matches. Courier Sport understands 37-year-old Carson made clear to Pressley his desire to play games rather than sit on the bench in the latter stage of his career. Carson has been a key man for Dundee – but is currently second choice behind Jon McCracken. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Dundee want the veteran stopper to remain at Dens Park but would not stand in his way. A loan offer then arrived from Championship Ross County and was accepted by the Dark Blues with Dundee starting their search for a replacement. However, after some deliberation, the goalkeeper has decided against the move to the Dingwall outfit. Carson is expected to be part of the matchday squad travelling to Kilmarnock on Saturday.
