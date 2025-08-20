Dundee keeper Trevor Carson turns down Ross County loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson turns down Ross County loan move

The experienced goalie is in the final year of his contract at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Trevor Carson
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Trevor Carson will not be joining Ross County despite Dundee accepting a loan bid from the Championship title hopefuls.

The Staggies are keen to bolster their promotion charge and identified the experienced Dark Blues stopper as a key target.

That’s after Dens boss Steven Pressley made Jon McCracken his No 1 choice at the start of this season, leaving Carson as understudy in the opening league matches.

Courier Sport understands 37-year-old Carson made clear to Pressley his desire to play games rather than sit on the bench in the latter stage of his career.

Trevor Carson
Carson has been a key man for Dundee – but is currently second choice behind Jon McCracken. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee want the veteran stopper to remain at Dens Park but would not stand in his way.

A loan offer then arrived from Championship Ross County and was accepted by the Dark Blues with Dundee starting their search for a replacement.

However, after some deliberation, the goalkeeper has decided against the move to the Dingwall outfit.

Carson is expected to be part of the matchday squad travelling to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Conversation