Dundee get major Simon Murray fitness boost but midfield man set for six weeks out

Dundee will have Simon Murray back fit and raring to go for Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

However, they will be without another of their experienced men for the next six weeks.

Defender Plamen Galabov is also a doubt for the weekend clash.

Murray missed the opening two matches of the season after picking up a knee injury in the Premier Sports Cup win over Montrose.

But the striker returned to action in a bounce game last week at Dunfermline.

Charlie Reilly has also returned to light training but there will be no Paul Digby for a while.

“Simon’s returned to full training. He was involved all of last week,” boss Steven Pressley said.

Injury ‘blow’ for Dark Blues

“He was involved in one of our bounce games and he’s fine but we have an injury to Digby.

“Digby is likely to miss up to six weeks, which we’re really disappointed about.

“He felt his calf after a training session and it’s a bit of a setback.

“Paul played extremely well in the last fixture against Rangers, probably his best game for the club.

“He was just beginning to find his form and his feet so that’s a blow to us.

“Charlie Reilly’s participated in some of the training so far since his injury, nothing with contact but just in certain elements of it.

“The only other one’s Galabov. He’s been a little ill this week.

“We hope he’s going to return to training for Friday.”

Cesar Garza will return after missing the draw at Rangers due to concussion while Yan Dhanda is set to make his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s October midweek clash with Livingston has been brought forward to Saturday, September 20, with neither club in League Cup duty that weekend.