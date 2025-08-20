Dundee transfer latest as Steven Pressley opens up on trialist, Celtic target and closing in on midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee transfer latest as Steven Pressley opens up on trialist, Celtic target and closing in on midfielder

The Dark Blues are hard at work looking for reinforcements before the transfer deadline on September 1.

By George Cran
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee don’t expect to have any new signings ahead of this weekend’s trip to Kilmarnock.

However, they hope to start the final week of the transfer window in positive fashion with the club closing in on two signings.

And they want more than that before the window slams shut on September 1.

Head coach Steven Pressley has been running the rule over a trio of trialists.

All three have now left the club with Monterrey duo Jose Urias and Francisco Valenzuela heading back to Mexico on Wednesday.

Former St Mirren and St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson, too, has been looking to earn a deal after returning from Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Cammy MacPherson in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Pressley was pleased with the 26-year-old but is now pursuing other options.

“Cammy came in for 10 days, played in one of the bounce games and did well, but at this moment we’re not pursuing that one,” Pressley said.

“We’ve got a couple of other options.

“He’s a player we’re now aware of what he can bring but at the same time we have other priorities just now.

“But we wouldn’t rule that out further down the line.”

Celtic kid Colby

One Pressley does hope to get over the line is Celtic full-back Colby Donovan.

The 18-year-old would bolster Dundee’s right-back options and the hope is a loan deal can be sealed before September 1.

The Hoops, though, need the youngster for their Champions League qualification tie with Kairat Almaty, which concludes on Tuesday.

Colby Donovan
Celtic’s Colby Donovan in action against Newcastle United in pre-season. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“He’s a player we’re really interested in,” Pressley confirmed.

“We spoke to Celtic and the timing of that is something that we can’t affect.

“They need him for certain things, like the Champions League and what have you.

“But he’s certainly a player that we’re very interested in taking here.”

One wrinkle may have come last night, however, after Pressley spoke to media. Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston was stretchered off in their draw with Kairat, leaving Anthony Ralston as the only fit senior right-back option.

‘We’re really close on one’

The Dark Blues are also in need of midfield reinforcements and Pressley revealed one is very close to arriving next week.

“We are working. I know there’ll be a little bit of frustration but we are working hard towards bringing in several midfielders,” the Dens boss said.

Steven Pressley watches on as Dundee fall to defeat. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley wants more players this summer. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“We think we’re really close on one.

“We don’t think it’ll happen this week but we think it’ll happen early next week.

“I don’t want to make a promise but we feel quite confident about this because the club that the player is at and the player himself want this to happen.

“They’re also in the process of bringing in a replacement so it’s just the timing of it.

“So we believe that hopefully early next week we’ll have some news around that.”

Meanwhile, Trevor Carson has turned down the chance to join Ross County on loan.

Conversation