Dundee transfer latest as Steven Pressley opens up on trialist, Celtic target and closing in on midfielder

Dundee don’t expect to have any new signings ahead of this weekend’s trip to Kilmarnock.

However, they hope to start the final week of the transfer window in positive fashion with the club closing in on two signings.

And they want more than that before the window slams shut on September 1.

Head coach Steven Pressley has been running the rule over a trio of trialists.

All three have now left the club with Monterrey duo Jose Urias and Francisco Valenzuela heading back to Mexico on Wednesday.

Former St Mirren and St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson, too, has been looking to earn a deal after returning from Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Pressley was pleased with the 26-year-old but is now pursuing other options.

“Cammy came in for 10 days, played in one of the bounce games and did well, but at this moment we’re not pursuing that one,” Pressley said.

“We’ve got a couple of other options.

“He’s a player we’re now aware of what he can bring but at the same time we have other priorities just now.

“But we wouldn’t rule that out further down the line.”

Celtic kid Colby

One Pressley does hope to get over the line is Celtic full-back Colby Donovan.

The 18-year-old would bolster Dundee’s right-back options and the hope is a loan deal can be sealed before September 1.

The Hoops, though, need the youngster for their Champions League qualification tie with Kairat Almaty, which concludes on Tuesday.

“He’s a player we’re really interested in,” Pressley confirmed.

“We spoke to Celtic and the timing of that is something that we can’t affect.

“They need him for certain things, like the Champions League and what have you.

“But he’s certainly a player that we’re very interested in taking here.”

One wrinkle may have come last night, however, after Pressley spoke to media. Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston was stretchered off in their draw with Kairat, leaving Anthony Ralston as the only fit senior right-back option.

‘We’re really close on one’

The Dark Blues are also in need of midfield reinforcements and Pressley revealed one is very close to arriving next week.

“We are working. I know there’ll be a little bit of frustration but we are working hard towards bringing in several midfielders,” the Dens boss said.

“We think we’re really close on one.

“We don’t think it’ll happen this week but we think it’ll happen early next week.

“I don’t want to make a promise but we feel quite confident about this because the club that the player is at and the player himself want this to happen.

“They’re also in the process of bringing in a replacement so it’s just the timing of it.

“So we believe that hopefully early next week we’ll have some news around that.”

Meanwhile, Trevor Carson has turned down the chance to join Ross County on loan.