EXCLUSIVE: Dundee close in on deal for Swansea attacker Cameron Congreve

Dundee are closing in on the capture of Swansea City attacking midfielder Cameron Congreve.

The Dark Blues have plenty of business to get done before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

On Wednesday, boss Steven Pressley revealed the club were close to deals for a midfielder and Celtic defender Colby Donovan.

The hope is they could be done by next week if all goes to plan.

Courier Sport understands they are also working to seal a loan deal for Wales U/21 international Congreve.

The 21-year-old has made 15 Championship appearances for the Swans and impressed on loan in League Two last season.

He played 47 times in total, scoring six goals and contributing seven assists, for Bromley as they finished 11th following promotion from the National League.

One of his goals was a super finish in the FA Cup against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Congreve can play as an attacking midfielder and on the right flank and has been capped for Wales at U/18, U/19 and U/21 level.

His form at Bromley saw his contract extended at Swansea last season and now Dundee are hoping to bring the youngster north of the border.