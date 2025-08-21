EXCLUSIVE: Dundee close in on deal for Swansea attacker Cameron Congreve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee close in on deal for Swansea attacker Cameron Congreve

The Dark Blues are hoping to complete the capture of the talented Wales youth international.

Cameron Congreve celebrates a strike against Newcastle United while on loan at Bromley. Image: PA
Cameron Congreve celebrates a strike against Newcastle United while on loan at Bromley. Image: PA
By George Cran

Dundee are closing in on the capture of Swansea City attacking midfielder Cameron Congreve.

The Dark Blues have plenty of business to get done before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

On Wednesday, boss Steven Pressley revealed the club were close to deals for a midfielder and Celtic defender Colby Donovan.

The hope is they could be done by next week if all goes to plan.

Cameron Congreve tries to evade a tackler while in action for Swansea City.
Dundee target Cameron Congreve in action for Swansea City. Image: PA

Courier Sport understands they are also working to seal a loan deal for Wales U/21 international Congreve.

The 21-year-old has made 15 Championship appearances for the Swans and impressed on loan in League Two last season.

He played 47 times in total, scoring six goals and contributing seven assists, for Bromley as they finished 11th following promotion from the National League.

One of his goals was a super finish in the FA Cup against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Congreve can play as an attacking midfielder and on the right flank and has been capped for Wales at U/18, U/19 and U/21 level.

His form at Bromley saw his contract extended at Swansea last season and now Dundee are hoping to bring the youngster north of the border.

