Former Dundee star Craig Wighton announces shock retirement at 28

Craig Wighton has announced his shock retirement from football at the age of 28.

The former Dundee and Hearts star was preparing for the new season at League One Montrose after a move into part-time football.

However, long-lasting effects from the serious knee injury he suffered while at Dens Park in 2017 have meant he can’t continue in the game.

“After 12 years of professional football I’ve decided to hang the boots up,” Wighton posted on social media.

“I’ve had many highs and lows throughout my career and ultimately the lows mean my knees can’t handle training and games anymore and I can’t perform the way I want to.

Wighton recalls ‘brilliant moments’

“From becoming my boyhood club’s youngest-ever goalscorer, to scoring in the Dundee and Edinburgh derbies, having two Championship medals and a League One medal, amongst many other brilliant moments, I will be able to look back on my career and feel incredibly lucky to have achieved these things.

“I would like to thank all the fans, managers, staff and team-mates of the clubs I’ve represented and wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

After emerging from the Dundee youth system, Wighton become the youngest goalscorer for the club at the age of 16, three months and 13 days with a strike at Raith Rovers in 2013 that eclipsed Jocky Scott’s record.

He was also part of the Dark Blues 2013/14 Championship-winning squad.

He retires as a real favourite among supporters, with his last-gasp winner in ‘the Doon Derby’ against Dundee United one that will live long in the memory.

Wighton scored eight times in 94 appearances for the Dark Blues, before leaving in 2018 to join Hearts where he played in the 2020 Scottish Cup Final and picked up a Championship winners medal.

Wighton also had spells with Brechin City, Raith Rovers, Arbroath and Dunfermline Athletic, where he scored 20 goals en route to winning the League One title.