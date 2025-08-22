Former Dundee star Craig Wighton announces shock retirement at 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee star Craig Wighton announces shock retirement at 28

The fans favourite at Dens Park also turned out for Montrose, Dunfermline, Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Brechin and Hearts.

By George Cran
Craig Wighton
Craig Wighton in action for Dundee.

Craig Wighton has announced his shock retirement from football at the age of 28.

The former Dundee and Hearts star was preparing for the new season at League One Montrose after a move into part-time football.

However, long-lasting effects from the serious knee injury he suffered while at Dens Park in 2017 have meant he can’t continue in the game.

“After 12 years of professional football I’ve decided to hang the boots up,” Wighton posted on social media.

Craig Wighton stands with his hands on his hips while playing against Dundee FC for Montrose
Craig Wighton in action against Dundee for Montrose. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“I’ve had many highs and lows throughout my career and ultimately the lows mean my knees can’t handle training and games anymore and I can’t perform the way I want to.

Wighton recalls ‘brilliant moments’

“From becoming my boyhood club’s youngest-ever goalscorer, to scoring in the Dundee and Edinburgh derbies, having two Championship medals and a League One medal, amongst many other brilliant moments, I will be able to look back on my career and feel incredibly lucky to have achieved these things.

“I would like to thank all the fans, managers, staff and team-mates of the clubs I’ve represented and wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

Craig Wighton is hailed after scoring the winner against Dundee United.
Craig Wighton is hailed after scoring the winner against Dundee United. Image: SNS

After emerging from the Dundee youth system, Wighton become the youngest goalscorer for the club at the age of 16, three months and 13 days with a strike at Raith Rovers in 2013 that eclipsed Jocky Scott’s record.

He was also part of the Dark Blues 2013/14 Championship-winning squad.

He retires as a real favourite among supporters, with his last-gasp winner in ‘the Doon Derby’ against Dundee United one that will live long in the memory.

Wighton scored eight times in 94 appearances for the Dark Blues, before leaving in 2018 to join Hearts where he played in the 2020 Scottish Cup Final and picked up a Championship winners medal.

Wighton also had spells with Brechin City, Raith Rovers, Arbroath and Dunfermline Athletic, where he scored 20 goals en route to winning the League One title.

